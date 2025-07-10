Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Seven & i profit rises nearly 10%, boosted by overseas convenience stores

Seven & i profit rises nearly 10%, boosted by overseas convenience stores

Japanese retailing giant previously announced a share buyback, is selling off non-core assets and plans to list its North American convenience store business

In the US, Seven & i said gross profit margins improved due to the expansion of proprietary products and optimisation of labour costs | Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters TOKYO
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japan's Seven & i Holdings said on Thursday operating profit rose 9.7 per cent in the March to May quarter, beating analysts' estimates, on an improved performance by its overseas convenience stores business. 
The 7-Eleven operator is under pressure to improve its finances in the face of a $47 billion takeover bid from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard. 
Profit in the first quarter was 65.1 billion yen ($445.19 million), compared to an estimate of 58 billion yen from six analysts polled by LSEG. 
The Japanese retailing giant previously announced a share buyback, is selling off non-core assets and plans to list its North American convenience store business. 
 

Profit fell at the company's domestic convenience stores business while overall net profit was boosted by the sale of store assets by retailer Ito-Yokado. 
In the US, Seven & i said gross profit margins improved due to the expansion of proprietary products and optimisation of labour costs. 
Seven & i shares closed down 1.6 per cent ahead of the earnings report and have fallen 13 per cent year-to-date. The company had spent some 156 billion yen repurchasing shares by the end of last month. 
The retailer maintained its earnings forecast. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:22 PM IST

