Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shares of Trump Media and Technology up after first presidential debate

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clashed on Thursday evening on topics including abortion, immigration and the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump Media and Technology reported in May that it lost more than $300 million last quarter, according to its first earnings report as a publicly traded company. (Photo: PTI)

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Trump Media, the owner of social networking site Truth Social, jumped 5 per cent at the opening bell on Friday after the first US presidential debate, with some investors believing it could become a bigger mouthpiece for the former president if he is re-elected.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump clashed on Thursday evening on topics including abortion, immigration and the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Biden's performance was largely seen as uneven, particularly early on. He tried repeatedly to confront Trump, who countered Biden's criticism by leaning into falsehoods about the economy, illegal immigration and his role in the January 6 insurrection.
Citi analysts said on Friday there may be increased interest in Trump Media and Technology based on news headlines following the debate.
Shares of Trump Media and Technology have been buffeted during Trump's run for president and swung wildly a day after Trump's conviction in his hush money trial.
A New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
The stock, which trades under the ticker symbol DJT, has been extraordinarily volatile since its debut in late March, joining the group of meme stocks that are prone to ricochet from highs to lows as small-pocketed investors attempt to catch an upward momentum swing at the right time.
The stock has tripled this year, in the process frequently making double-digit percentage moves either higher or lower on a single day. It peaked at nearly $80 in intraday trading on March 26. For context, the S and P 500 is up almost 10 per cent year to date.
Trump Media and Technology reported in May that it lost more than $300 million last quarter, according to its first earnings report as a publicly traded company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

waterlogging

LIVE: Delhi govt starts WhatsApp number 8130188222, helpline 1800110093 for waterlogging complaints

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Biden, Trump spar over state of economy, call each other liars, worst prez

Chart

China 'killing us as a country' under Biden administration, says Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Key moments from Presidential debate: Biden's stumbles, Trump on Zelensky

Trump Biden

US presidential elections: Key takeaways from the Biden-Trump debate

Topics : Donald Trump Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon