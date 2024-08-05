US election: Harris to announce VP pick before battleground states tour

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce her running mate by Tuesday after conducting interviews with top contenders at her Washington, D.C., residence over the weekend, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Harris' decision could be announced at any time ahead of her first public appearance with the vice presidential nominee on Tuesday in Philadelphia, before they start a cross-country tour across several battleground states likely to decide the election, the sources said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Harris closed out her search by interviewing three top candidates - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, US Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro - at her Naval Observatory residence in Washington on Sunday, the sources said.



The vice president met with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for 90 minutes on Friday and was also meeting candidates virtually, the sources said. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker are the other candidates in contention for the job.



Harris' search for a running mate began in earnest just two weeks ago, shortly after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed her to replace him.



The choice of a running mate is one of the most consequential decisions of Harris' political career, as she hastily pulls together a campaign to challenge Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 election.



Harris' shortlist includes all white men with a record of winning over rural, white or independent voters.



Over the weekend, Harris met with her vetting team, including former attorney general Eric Holder, whose law firm Covington & Burling LLP scrutinized the finances and background of potential running mates. Holder and his office made in-depth presentations on each of the finalists, according to multiple sources familiar with the process.



Harris is weighing the decision with her husband, Doug Emhoff, brother-in-law Tony West and a small circle of aides and advisers, the sources said.



The candidates will be informed on Monday night or Tuesday morning whether they were picked, the sources added.

The Harris campaign is also planning a social media announcement featuring the duo, campaign officials familiar with the arrangements told Reuters.



Seven cities in five days



On her battleground states tour, Harris and her new running mate will hit seven cities in five days: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; Durham, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada, said a campaign official, who did not wish to be named.



They will hold rallies in each location along the tour, which will include college campuses, historically Black universities, union halls and restaurants, the official said.



Republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance will also make a campaign stop in South Philadelphia on Tuesday.



Over the weekend, the Harris campaign launched a program to persuade Republican voters to support the Democrat and showcased endorsements from Republicans including former Trump White House officials Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye.



The programme - called Republicans for Harris - will hold kickoff events in the battleground states of Arizona, North Carolina and Pennsylvania on Monday.



Republican surrogates will appear at events led by Harris and her yet-to-be-named running mate and combine on-the-ground organising efforts and paid media to reach Republican voters.

