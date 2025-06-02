Monday, June 02, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shockwaves in space: Earthquakes found to shake up satellite signals

A recent study shows that earthquakes create complex sound waves in the ionosphere, which interfere with satellite signals, challenging existing scientific theories

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When the Earth shakes, the impact doesn’t stop at the surface. New research reveals that powerful earthquakes can send shockwaves all the way into space, disrupting satellite signals and GPS systems by disturbing the charged upper layers of our atmosphere. 
Scientists from Nagoya University in Japan have made the first 3D visualisation of how the atmosphere reacted to a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula on 1 January 2024. They used data from over 4,500 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receivers across Japan.
  Their research, published in the journal Earth, Planets and Space, shows how earthquakes can send complex sound waves into the upper atmosphere, disturbing a layer called the ionosphere. These disturbances can affect satellite communications and GPS signals, and challenge what scientists previously believed about how these waves travel.
 
 

What is the Ionosphere, and why does it matter?

The ionosphere is a part of the atmosphere that lies 60 to 1,000 kilometres above the Earth. It’s filled with charged particles and plays an important role in sending radio signals from satellites to the ground.
  When the earthquake happened, it created sound waves that travelled upward into the ionosphere. These waves changed the amount of charged particles, which slowed down satellite signals. By measuring the delays in these signals, the researchers were able to calculate these changes and use a technique similar to a medical CT scan to build 3D images of the disturbances.

Surprising patterns in the sky

About 10 minutes after the earthquake, wave-like ripples appeared in the ionosphere, similar to the way water ripples after a stone is dropped in a pond. However, the team noticed something unusual – some of the waves tilted in a strange direction, south of the earthquake's epicentre, and slowly straightened out as they rose higher.
  Old models, which assumed that these waves came from a single point, couldn’t explain this pattern.
  The breakthrough came when the scientists considered that the earthquake didn’t rupture in one spot, but along a 150-kilometre fault line. Dr Weizheng Fu, the lead author, said, “Earthquakes don’t rupture at one point, but spread along faults.” Their updated model showed that the sound waves were created at different places along the fault, around 30 seconds apart. This matched what they observed in the sky.
 

Why does this matter for technology and safety?

These atmospheric changes can interfere with GPS systems and satellite signals, which are used in everything from smartphones to aeroplanes. Co-author Professor Yuichi Otsuka said, “Understanding these patterns can help reduce the risk of technology failures during earthquakes.” 
The research could also help improve earthquake early warning systems. By watching for these atmospheric waves as well as ground movements, scientists may be able to give faster and more accurate alerts.
 

Looking ahead: Applying the model to other natural disasters

The team now plans to use this method to study how volcanic eruptions, tsunamis, and severe weather affect the ionosphere. This could improve how we prepare for disasters and monitor them in real time.
  By studying how earthquakes leave their mark in the sky, this research helps protect important systems and gives us a better understanding of how Earth and space are connected.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

