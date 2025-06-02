Monday, June 02, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jindal Stainless acquires stake in SPV formed with Oyster Renewable Energy

The company said that the equity stake in a special purpose vehicle has been formed with Oyster Renewable Energy Private Limited to develop a 282 MW hybrid renewable energy project

Jindal Stainless Limited

Aman Sahu New Delhi
Jun 02 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Jindal Stainless Limited on Monday announced that it has acquired a special purpose vehicle (SPV) to generate 282 MW hybrid renewable energy for the supply of clean energy to its manufacturing plants.
 
The company said in an exchange filing that the “equity stake in a special purpose vehicle formed in collaboration with Oyster Renewable Energy Private Limited, to develop a 282 MW hybrid renewable energy project for meeting the power requirements of the Company’s plant(s).”
 
The company has acquired a 33.64 per cent equity stake as on date. 
 
 
The company said that it has invested ₹79.20 crore in the first tranche of the project, which is expected to be completed by the third quarter of the FY 2025-26 with the total investment of ₹132 crore.

The company expects the SPV to supply approximately 700 million units of clean energy, which will help to ease the burden on its grids. The company says this will significantly reduce its energy costs compared to sourcing power from the grid.
 
"This initiative is aligned with our long-term goal of transitioning to renewable energy and achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050," the company said in a statement.
 
The shares of Jindal Stainless closed at ₹641.90, down by ₹1.65 or 0.26 per cent.
 
Jindal Stainless recorded an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹590 crore at the end of fourth quarter of FY25.
 

Jindal Stainless renewable energy energy sector

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

