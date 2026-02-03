Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 08:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SICCI says business momentum between Indian-Singapore building steadily

SICCI says business momentum between Indian-Singapore building steadily

SICCI has hosted multiple Indian delegations in Singapore creating direct dialogue with Singapore businesses and the Indian diaspora

Changi airport, Singapore

Representative Image | Credit : Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 8:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India remains a key strategic focus, with momentum building steadily through both inbound and outbound business engagements, said Neil Parekh, chairman of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI).

Over the past year, SICCI has hosted multiple Indian delegations in Singapore, including senior government, institutional and university-led groups, creating direct dialogue with Singapore businesses and the Indian diaspora, he said.

"These engagements have been complemented by reciprocal visits and planned delegations from Singapore to India, particularly focused on high-growth states and priority sectors," Parekh said after hosting a fire-side chat on Monday with a Singapore minister on the chamber's business outlook.

 

Several MoUs signed with Indian entities in previous years across trade facilitation, collaborations with Small and Medium Enterprises on education and capability development are now moving into implementation, with concrete follow-ups on market access, partnerships and pilot projects.

"With additional MoUs currently under discussion, the emphasis has shifted from ceremonial signings to outcomes-driven collaboration, reinforcing IndiaSingapore ties through sustained engagement, trusted networks, and execution on the ground," Parekh told PTI on Monday.

The 656-member SICCI updated Murali Pillai, Senior Minister of State for Law and Transport, on its plans and work programmes on Monday.

The session underscored the chamber's commitment to advancing not just enterprise growth, but also inclusive and responsible development within the wider Indian and Singaporean community.

Parekh said, "In times of global uncertainty, strong institutions, principled leadership, and a values-driven business community matter more than ever. This Fireside Chat reflects SICCI's belief that commercial success and community responsibility are not separate pursuits; they must be advanced together."  Minister Pillai highlighted the foundational role of the rule of law in Singapore's economic success, and the critical contribution of businesses to social progress. He noted that enduring prosperity is built not merely on strength or scale, but on trust, fairness and cooperation across society.

"Singapore's growth has lifted all of us; let us be reminded that success is measured not by the few at the apex, but by the many who rise together," said Pillai, emphasising that organisations like SICCI play an increasingly vital role by helping businesses navigate uncertainty while contributing meaningfully to community upliftment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 8:53 AM IST

