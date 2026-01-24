Singapore probes fake bomb threat at Paya Lebar Air Base after online post

Investigations are ongoing over a bomb threat against Singapore's Paya Lebar Air Base, which was posted online and later determined to be fake, according to media reports on Saturday.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force was made aware of online posts alleging a bomb threat at the country's largest airbase on Friday, reported The Straits Times, citing a Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) spokesperson.

"No threat was identified," said the spokesperson, adding that precautionary measures were taken and bomb sweeps were conducted at the airbase, which was previously Singapore's largest commercial airport about five decades ago.

The fake bomb threat was posted on a Reddit sub-forum dedicated to national service (a compulsory service in the armed or police force for Singapore youths), with text claiming that a bomb would be detonated within the airbase at a specific time and date.

Screenshots of the post also named specific locations within the military base and mentioned the names of commanders, according to the daily. The post has since been removed.

Singapore is set to host a defence-focused airshow from February 3-8, just over a week from today.

The Singapore Airshow 2026 will feature an extensive static display comprising more than 35 aircraft spanning commercial, business, military and unmanned platforms from leading manufacturers and operators, including Airbus, Bombardier, COMAC, Dassault, Embraer, Gulfstream, Pilatus and Textron Aviation, alongside military assets from the Republic of Singapore Air Force, German Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force and United States Air Force.

Investigations are ongoing, said MINDEF, adding that perpetrators of fake bomb threats may be charged under Section 268A of the Penal Code communicating false information about a harmful thing.

If convicted, one may be jailed for up to seven years, fined up to USD 50,000, or both.