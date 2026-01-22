India among top 5 passenger markets for Singapore's Changi Airport

India was among the top five passenger traffic and cargo volume generating markets for Singapore's Changi Airport which added Vijayawada among new destinations for airlines to fly to last year, the airport operator said on Thursday.

Changi Airport, from which about 100 airlines operate, recorded an all-time high of 69.98 million passenger movements in 2025, an improvement of 3.4 per cent compared to 2024's passenger traffic, the Changi Airport Group (CAG) said.

The airport's top five passenger markets for 2025 were China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and India, it added.

Changi Airport added 13 city links to its global footprint in 2025 - a record year for network growth, CAG said.

The new destinations are: Changchun, Harbin, Lanzhou, Yichang and Zhangjiajie in China, Labuan Bajo, Padang and Semarang in Indonesia, Vienna (Austria), Vijayawada (India), Kota Bharu (Malaysia), Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia) and Nha Trang (Vietnam).

As of January 2026, about 100 airlines operate more than 7,300 weekly scheduled flights at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to more than 170 cities in 50 countries and territories worldwide, according to CAG.

Aircraft movements, which include landings and take-offs, rose 2.2 per cent year on year to 374,000 movements.

Airfreight throughput totalled 2.08 million tonnes in 2025, exceeding the previous year by 4.5 per cent.

This makes it one of the best cargo performances in Changi Airport's history, CAG said. Changi's top five air cargo markets were China, United States of America, Australia, Hong Kong and India.

December 2025 was the busiest month of the year, with 6.3 million passenger movements. The busiest day of the year was December 20 - the Saturday before Christmas - when more than 223,000 passengers passed through Changi's terminals, it added.

CAG CEO Yam Kum Weng said that Changi Airport's strong performance came amid "a volatile global environment".

"As travel demand in Asia grows, Changi is actively seeking to expand its network in the region, including emerging secondary cities which are witnessing rapid economic and promising tourism developments.

"As we enter 2026, we look forward to creating new opportunities for airlines and businesses. CAG will also continue to enhance the experience of travellers through greater innovation to deliver higher efficiencies and more seamless operations.