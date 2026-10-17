Saturday, October 17, 2026 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Sisi says Egypt will not amend Constitution, rules out staying past 2030

Sisi says Egypt will not amend Constitution, rules out staying past 2030

Sisi, 71, is serving a six-year term after being ​reelected in December 2023

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Photo: Twitter/@AlsisiOfficial)

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (File Photo)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2026 | 7:49 PM IST
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Saturday that his term would end in 2030 and outlined a plan for the country's main military academy ‌to train potential future leaders for 30 months before ​then.
 
The proposal gives the Egyptian Military ​Academy a central role in preparing future leaders, underscoring the armed forces' influence beyond national defence. Under ​Sisi, a former general, the military has expanded its presence in the economy and civilian affairs.
 
Speaking at a graduation ceremony at the academy, Sisi said a committee overseen by the speaker of parliament and including intellectuals, politicians and the ministers of higher education and justice, would develop criteria for selecting candidates ​and draft legislation for the training programme.
 
 
Reiterating that Egypt's constitution would not be amended, he said the end ‌of his presidential term in 2030 was "a matter that has been completely settled and will ​not be discussed".
 
He said the programme would allow Egyptians to "elect and choose from among" its graduates, but gave no details on how they would be put forward for elected or appointed posts.

Also Read

(From left) Former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Oman and UAE, Talmiz Ahmad, and Former high commissioner to Pakistan, Sharat Sabharwal

The Mecca agreement is fuelled by regional concerns, say expertspremium

US Regulator Finds Nine Banks Restricted Customers Over Political Views

Nine large banks engaged in so-called debanking, says US regulator

Jeffrey Archer

Jeffrey Archer, novelist whose real life rivaled his thrillers, dies at 86

Broadcom

Broadcom to lend Anthropic up to $42 bn to lease its chips, filing says

Donald Trump,Trump

Iran bombing could ramp up after midterm elections: Donald Trump

 
"I will not leave the Egyptian ‌state except when it is replete with ​sons and daughters capable of assuming responsibility," Sisi ‌said.
 
The programme would target PhD holders from reputable Egyptian and foreign universities, who would spend 30 ‌months ??at the academy learning about the state, its resources and how to preserve them, Sisi said. ​He said graduates would be prepared for leadership roles ranging from the presidency to ministries, governorates and parliament.
 
Sisi, 71, is serving a six-year term after being ​reelected in December 2023. Constitutional amendments approved in a 2019 referendum extended presidential terms from four to six years and allowed him to seek a third term, clearing the ‌way for him to remain in office until 2030.
 
The latest in a line of Egyptian rulers drawn ‌from the military, he became president in 2014, a year after toppling Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood - Egypt's first democratically elected leader - following mass protests.
 
He proceeded to crush the Brotherhood, the Middle East's oldest Islamist organisation, and maintain a grip on power.

More From This Section

export

Drone-hit tanker reaches Romania port, all 9 Indian seafarers safe

Modi, Narendra Modi, Cyril Ramaphosa

South African Prez cites historic ties, seeks stronger India cooperation

Bob Mackie's legacy: Can fashion replace the Sultan of Sequins?

From Cher to Marilyn Monroe: Why Bob Mackie's passing leaves a fashion void

Gediminas Simkus, governor of the Lithuanian central bank, left, and Martins Kazaks, governor of the Latvian central bank

ECB officials see December rate hike as uncertainty clouds 2027 outlook

Kim Jong, kim, jong, North Korea leader

North Korea claims successful test of AI-powered 'Zam-2.0' torpedo system

Topics : Abdel Fattah al-Sisi Egypt International News

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to WatchTesla RoadsterWipro Share priceNestle India sharesSilver outlookJio Financial sharesOTT Release This WeekPM Kisan 24th instalment Date

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2026 | 7:49 PM IST