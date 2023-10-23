close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Sixth chartered flight under 'Op Ajay' brings back 143 people from Israel

More than 1,200 people returned from Israel in the previous five chartered flights

Operation Ajay

Sixth flight under Operation Ajay

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 7:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India on Sunday brought back 143 people including two Nepalese nationals from Israel.
India lunched 'Operation Ajay' 11 days back to facilitate the return from Israel of those Indians who wish to come back home in view of the Hamas-Israel conflict.
"6th #OperationAjay flight lands in New Delhi.143 passengers including 2 Nepalese citizens arrived onboard the flight," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a post on 'X'.
The passengers were received at the airport by Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.
More than 1,200 people returned from Israel in the previous five chartered flights.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

LIVE: Third flight of 'Operation Ajay' has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi

Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till Oct 18 amid conflict

USS 'Eisenhower' Carrier strike group headed to Israel amid Hamas attack

Israeli rabbis work around the clock to count the dead from Hamas attack

Dispute between Iraqi military and Kurdish Peshmerga turns deadly, 3 killed

Shrinking fuel supplies for Gaza's hospital put premature babies at risk

US ready to respond if personnel become targets of Israel-Hamas war: Austin

IDF expresses regret after Israeli tank accidentally fires at Egyptian post

Foxconn faces tax audit and land use probe, says Chinese state media

Topics : Israel-Palestine israel Indians evacuated

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 7:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesIndia vs New Zealand Live ScoreWorld Cup, IND vs NZ MatchIND vs NZ Playing 11Suryakumar YadavPVR Inox Q2 resultHUL Q2 resultsSamsung Neo QLED 4K Review

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand regionMP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streamingCricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade ministerRapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possibleIndia will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon