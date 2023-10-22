IDF expresses regret after Israeli tank accidentally fires at Egyptian post

The Israel Defence Forces expressed regret after a tank accidentally fired hitting an Egyptian post.

The incident happened at an Egyptian post adjacent to the border in the area of Kerem Shalom.

IDF has said that an incident is being investigated and the details are under review.

"A short while ago, an IDF tank accidentally fired and hit an Egyptian post adjacent to the border in the area of Kerem Shalom. The incident is being investigated and the details are under review. The IDF expresses sorrow regarding the incident," IDF posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, several Merkava tanks and troops have been positioned by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) near the Gaza border in South Israel.

This comes as the Israeli government has announced its intention to launch a ground operation against Hamas.

Israel says its offensive is aimed at destroying Hamas's infrastructure, and has vowed to eliminate the entire terror group, which rules the Strip. It says it is targeting all areas where Hamas operates while seeking to minimize civilian casualties, and has urged residents of northern Gaza to evacuate southward ahead of the expected ground offensive, Times of Israel reported.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said that it carried out an airstrike against a Hezbollah position in southern Lebanon in response to anti-tank guided missile attacks on northern Israel earlier today, Times of Israel reported.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed hostages under Hamas in IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari informed that the military has so far notified the families of 212 hostages that their loved ones are being held in the Gaza Strip, Times of Israel reported.

He said that the number is not final as the military investigates new information on those missing. The number does not include Judith Raanan and her daughter Natalie, who were released by Hamas on Friday night.

Also Read Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war Foxconn faces tax audit and land use probe, says Chinese state media Iran sentences two journalists on charges linked to Amini protests US budget gap soars to $1.7 trillion, largest outside Covid-19 era Israel relaxes certain trading regulations in light of war in Gaza Israel-Hamas conflict puts pressure on CEOs and companies to speak up