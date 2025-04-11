Small plane crashes near highway in Florida; rescue operation underway

A small plane crashed near a major highway and railroad tracks in Boca Raton in South Florida, US, on Friday morning.
Notably, the incident occurred not very far from the Boca Raton Airport.
The Boca Raton police said that several roads near the crash site have been closed for now.
According to NBC, two bodies were found with the wreckage, and a damaged vehicle was also seen nearby.
The plane was on fire, with a large plume of smoke, and firefighters were responding, local media reported.
Also Read
Reports on survivors or the number of victims are still unclear, along with the cause of the plane crash. The police investigation is underway.
April 11, 2025