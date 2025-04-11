Friday, April 11, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Small plane crashes near highway in Florida; rescue operation underway

Small plane crashes near highway in Florida; rescue operation underway

The plane was on fire, with a large plume of smoke and firefighters were responding, local media reported

florida plane crash

Plane crashes near highway in Florida. (Photo: @ChefGabeXXVII / X)

Mohammad Anab
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 9:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A small plane crashed near a major highway and railroad tracks in Boca Raton in South Florida, US, on Friday morning.
 
Notably, the incident occurred not very far from the Boca Raton Airport.
 
The Boca Raton police said that several roads near the crash site have been closed for now.
 
According to NBC, two bodies were found with the wreckage, and a damaged vehicle was also seen nearby.
 
The plane was on fire, with a large plume of smoke, and firefighters were responding, local media reported.

Also Read

Gun shooting, mass shooting

Shooting in Florida kills 1 woman, 3 children; 2 others taken to hospital

Matt Gaetz

DOGE cuts testing conservative voters' faith in poll for Gaetz's old seat

Tornado aftermath, damaged building

At least 37 dead as tornadoes, wildfires, and blinding dust sweep across US

US air force

US Air Force intercepts aircraft flying in restricted zone near Mar-a-Lago

US police, Baton Rouge

Gunfire reported at naval station, but no shooter found: Florida officials

 
Reports on survivors or the number of victims are still unclear, along with the cause of the plane crash. The police investigation is underway. 
 
 

More From This Section

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM

Rishi Sunak rewards aides, allies with honours in resignation list

Wall Street

Wall Street dips on tariff worries as big banks kick off earnings season

Morgan Stanley (Photo: bloomberg)

Morgan Stanley profits rise as market swings boost trading revenue

Xi and Pedro

Xi Jinping calls on EU to oppose US 'bullying' amid escalating trade war

JPMorgan CEO, Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan profit jumps on record trading as CEO Dimon warns of turbulence

Topics : Florida plane Airplanes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon