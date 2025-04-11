Friday, April 11, 2025 | 08:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Wall Street dips on tariff worries as big banks kick off earnings season

Wall Street dips on tariff worries as big banks kick off earnings season

US consumer sentiment also deteriorated sharply in April and 12-month inflation expectations surged to the highest level since 1981 amid unease over escalating trade tensions

Wall Street

Stocks have been on a roller-coaster ride in response to tariff announcements in the past few days. | (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wall Street's main indexes dipped in choppy trading on Friday after China increased its tariffs on US imports, escalating a trade war that has hammered global markets in recent weeks, while investors assessed results from big Wall Street banks. 
US consumer sentiment also deteriorated sharply in April and 12-month inflation expectations surged to the highest level since 1981 amid unease over escalating trade tensions. 
The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index dropped to 50.8 this month from a final reading of 57.0 in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index falling to 54.5. 
China retaliated after US President Donald Trump on Thursday doubled down on the country by increasing tariffs to an effective rate of 145 per cent, even as he announced a 90-day tariff reprieve on most trading partners. 
 
Stocks have been on a roller-coaster ride in response to tariff announcements in the past few days. Wall Street fell for four straight sessions, before bouncing back on Wednesday with the S&P 500 seeing its largest one-day percentage jump since October 2008. 

Also Read

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold surges Rs 6,250 to breach Rs 96K level amid growing US-China trade war

Donald Trump, Trump

'Not bad': Trump praises billionaire gains after tariff pause sparks rally

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Growth risks to nudge RBI towards deeper rate cuts, say economists

Exports, Export

US tariffs on China could make some Indian products more competitive: GTRI

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Xi heads to Southeast Asia to rally support amid Trump's tariff offensive

Stocks, however, slumped again on Thursday and were more than 7 per cent off from levels seen before last week, when Trump's "reciprocal" tariffs sparked the market rout. 
Meanwhile, JPMorgan Chase gained 2.1 per cent after beating first-quarter profit estimates, while Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley slipped after reporting quarterly results. 
Executives at the banks warned that sweeping tariffs could fuel risks and weigh on economic growth. 
At 10:34 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121.88 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 39,471.78, the S&P 500 lost 13.35 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 5,254.70, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 38.74 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 16,348.58. 
Megacap and growth stocks were mixed, with Meta Platforms down 1.8 per cent and Nvidia gaining 1.7 per cent. 
"A lot of de-risking has happened in the (tech) space and investors don't want to take too much risk of being too underweight in those areas," said Thomas Martin, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. 
The CBOE Volatility index, seen as Wall Street's fear gauge, was last up 4.62 points to 45.34. 
Still, all three major Wall Street indexes are set for robust weekly gains, with the Nasdaq set for its best weekly showing so far this year. 
Investors sought refuge in traditional safe-haven assets such as gold, which jumped to a record high. Safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc also strengthened against the dollar. 
The rally in the precious metal lifted gold miners, with Newmont and US-listed shares of Barrick Gold rising more than 6 per cent each. 
US monthly producer prices unexpectedly fell in March, coming on the heels of a consumer prices reading which also showed an unexpected decline last month. 
Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.03-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.62-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. 
The S&P 500 posted no new 52-week high and five new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded nine new highs and 83 new lows.
  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Morgan Stanley (Photo: bloomberg)

Morgan Stanley profits rise as market swings boost trading revenue

Xi and Pedro

Xi Jinping calls on EU to oppose US 'bullying' amid escalating trade war

JPMorgan CEO, Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan profit jumps on record trading as CEO Dimon warns of turbulence

LunarRecycle Challenge

LunaRecycle Challenge: Nasa offers ₹25 crore to solve human waste in space

Leading e-commerce firms Flipkart and Amazon will start their annual flagship sale events from September 27, with 24-hour early access for their Prime, VIP and Flipkart Plus members, the two companies said on Monday.

China's e-com giant JD-com to invest $27 bn to help exporters go domestic

Topics : US China trade war US China US tariff hikes Trump's tariff hikes Donald Trump tariff hike US stock market Wall Streets S&P Nasdaq

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayToday Upper Circuit Stock ListWhy are Stock Market Rising TodayQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon