Swiss bar fire: Managers probed after fire kills 40 at New Year party

Swiss bar fire: Managers probed after fire kills 40 at New Year party

Swiss authorities have opened an investigation into the managers of the bar where a fire at a New Year's party left 40 people dead, police said Saturday.

Switzerland fire. (File Photo: X/Screengrab)

Crans-Montana (Switzerland)
Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 12:11 AM IST

Swiss authorities have opened an investigation into the managers of the bar where a fire at a New Year's party left 40 people dead, police said Saturday.

The two are suspected of negligent homicide, negligent bodily harm and causing fire by negligence, police said in a statement. They said that the investigation was opened on Friday night, but didn't give further details.

More than 100 people were injured in the blaze that broke out about 1:30 am on Thursday at the Le Constellation bar in the Alpine resort town of Crans-Montana. The process of identifying the dead and injured was still underway on Saturday, leading to an agonising wait for relatives desperate for news.

 

Investigators said Friday that they believe sparkling candles atop Champagne bottles ignited the fatal fire when they came too close to the ceiling of the crowded bar.

Many of the injured were in their teens to mid-20s, police said. Authorities planned to look into whether sound-dampening material on the ceiling conformed with regulations and whether the candles were permitted for use in the bar.

Officials said they would also look at other safety measures on the premises, including fire extinguishers and escape routes. The region's top prosecutor has warned of possible prosecutions if any criminal liability is found.

The Valais region's top security official, Stephane Ganzer, told SRF public radio Saturday that such a huge accident with a fire in Switzerland means that something didn't work maybe the material, maybe the organisation on the spot. He added, Something didn't work, and someone made a mistake, I am sure of that.

Nicolas Feraud, who heads the Crans-Montana municipality, told RTS radio he was convinced checks on the bar hadn't been lax, the broadcaster reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World News Switzerland International News

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 12:11 AM IST

