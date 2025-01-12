Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 06:52 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Special counsel Jack Smith resigns after submitting his Trump report: DOJ

Special counsel Jack Smith resigns after submitting his Trump report: DOJ

The resignation, 10 days before Trump is inaugurated, follows the conclusion of two unsuccessful criminal prosecutions against Trump that were withdrawn following Trump's White House win in November

Jack Smith, US special counsel

The department disclosed Smith's departure in a court filing on Saturday, saying he had resigned one day earlier | Bloomberg

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Special counsel Jack Smith has resigned from the Justice Department after submitting his investigative report on President-elect Donald Trump, an expected move that comes amid legal wrangling over how much of that document can be made public in the days ahead.

The department disclosed Smith's departure in a court filing on Saturday, saying he had resigned one day earlier. The resignation, 10 days before Trump is inaugurated, follows the conclusion of two unsuccessful criminal prosecutions against Trump that were withdrawn following Trump's White House win in November.

At issue now is the fate of a two-volume report that Smith and his team had prepared about their twin investigations into Trump's efforts to overturn the results of his 2020 election and his hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

 

The Justice Department had been expected to make the document public in the final days of the Biden administration but the Trump-appointed judge who presided over the classified documents case granted a defence request to at least temporarily halt its release. Two of Trump's co-defendants in that case, Trump valet Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira, had argued that the release of the report would be unfairly prejudicial, an argument that the Trump legal team joined in.

The department responded by saying that it would withhold from public release the classified documents volume as long as criminal proceedings against Nauta and De Oliveira remain pending. Though US District Judge Aileen Cannon had dismissed the case last July, a Smith team appeal of that decision related to the two co-defendants remained pending.

Also Read

wildfire

Firefighters race to contain LA fires with menacing winds likely to return

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's words on borders ring alarms in Europe, but gets guarded response

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Largest health care strike in Oregon history begins as thousands protest

Donald Trump, Trump

Unlike first term, Trump's business to allow private foreign partnerships

snowfall,snow

Flights delayed, schools closed as powerful winter storm dumps heavy snow

But prosecutors said they intended to proceed with the release of the election interference volume.

In an emergency motion late on Friday, they asked the Atlanta-based 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals to swiftly lift an injunction from Cannon that had barred them from releasing any portion of the report. They separately told Cannon on Saturday that she had no authority to halt the release of the report but she responded with an order directing prosecutors to file an additional brief by Sunday.

The appeals court on Thursday night denied an emergency defence bid to block the release of the election interference report, which covers Trump's efforts before Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, to undo the results of the 2020 election. But it left in place Cannon's injunction that said none of the findings could be released until three days after the matter was resolved by the appeals court.

The Justice Department told the appeals court in its emergency motion that Cannon's order was "plainly erroneous".

"The Attorney General is the Senate-confirmed head of the Department of Justice and is vested with the authority to supervise all officers and employees of the Department," the Justice Department said. "The Attorney General thus has authority to decide whether to release an investigative report prepared by his subordinates."  Justice Department regulations call for special counsels to produce reports at the conclusion of their work, and it's customary for such documents to be made public no matter the subject.

William Barr, attorney general during Trump's first term, released a special counsel report examining Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election and potential ties to the Trump campaign.

Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland, has also released special counsel reports, including about Biden's handling of classified information before Biden became president.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Hassan Latheef, MaldivesHassan Latheef, Maldives

Maldives' Democrats party prez resigns, leaders return to parent party

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu sends director of Mossad for Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Bangladesh's SC upholds HC verdict scrapping cases against Muhammad Yunus

Chile_Wildfire

Disney donates $15 million to LA fire relief and rebuilding efforts

Russia, Russia flag

Will continue oil, gas projects despite US sanctions, says Russian govt

Topics : Joe Biden United States Donald Trump US Department of Justice

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon