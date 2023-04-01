close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Stampede at food distribution centre kills 12 in Pakistan's Karachi city

The stampede took place after some people unknowingly stepped on a live wire where food was being distributed, leading to the tragedy.

Press Trust of India Karachi
Pakistan, Pakistan flag, Pak flag

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 7:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

At least 12 people, including women and children, were killed and several others injured in a deadly stampede at a Ramzan food distribution centre in Pakistan's port city of Karachi on Friday, officials said.

The stampede took place after some people unknowingly stepped on a live wire where food was being distributed, leading to the tragedy.

Soon, people started pushing each other, due to which some even fell into a nearby drain, police said.

"Initially two persons were electrocuted after stepping on the live wire and that led to panic and stampede, SSP Ameerullah told PTI.

Two children and two women fell in a drain when its wall collapsed due to the rush of the people, he said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Keamari police initially said that 11 people had died while five others had been injured.

Also Read

Pak cops identify TTP terrorist involved in Karachi police chief's attack

Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf to be buried in Karachi

Pak's former military ruler Musharraf will be laid to rest in Karachi today

World Food Day: 19 million Afghans face food insecurity, says WFP

Amid deepening food crisis in Pakistan, people chase wheat truck on bikes

NY judge overseeing Trump's criminal case faces a challenge like no other

Indians, children among 8 migrants found dead near US-Canada border

Global stocks climb and US treasury yield declines after inflation data

UK to join Indo-Pacific free trade bloc in major post-Brexit pact

How this little-known US agency holds power over future of TikTok

The spokesperson said the injured had been shifted to the hospital while further investigation was underway.

Most of the victims were women between 40 to 50 years of age.

Later, South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Irfan Ali Baloch said that another woman had died, taking the death toll to 12, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Three children were among the dead.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon.

The administration should be informed about any distribution of ration and welfare work, the chief minister said and expressed grief over the lives lost in the incident.

At least 11 other people, including women, have died while trying to get free flour from government distribution outlets in Pakistan's Punjab province in recent days.

With the latest incident in Karachi, the death toll from stampedes across free food centres in Pakistan has risen to at least 22.

The free food distribution initiative was launched by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week at a time when the country is in the midst of a severe economic crisis.

Pakistan has been negotiating with the IMF for the release of a USD 1.1 billion bailout package since February but has so far met with little success due to the stringent conditions imposed by the Washington-based lender.

The funds are part of a USD 6.5 billion bailout package the IMF approved in 2019, which analysts say is critical if Pakistan is to avoid defaulting on external debt obligations.

The weekly inflation level in Pakistan has touched an all-time high of 45 per cent.

Pakistan is scrambling to increase its forex reserves, which are currently estimated to be at USD 4.2 billion, according to the country's central bank.

Topics : Pakistan | Stampede

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon