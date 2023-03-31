close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Global stocks climb and US treasury yield declines after inflation data

U.S. consumer spending rose moderately in February, and while inflation cooled, it remained elevated enough to possibly allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates one more time this year

Reuters NEW YORK
Photo: Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks climbed for a fifth straight day on Friday, with the two-year U.S. Treasury yield set to decline for the first time in nine quarters as U.S. inflation data fueled hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may be nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle.

U.S. consumer spending rose moderately in February, and while inflation cooled, it remained elevated enough to possibly allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates one more time this year.

 

(Graphic: Fed's preferred inflation gauge eases - https://www.reuters.com/graphics/PCE-INFLATION/zdpxdqzbmpx/chart_eikon.jpg)

 

Also Read

January retail inflation rises to 6.52%, highest since October 2022

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan

India's inflation at 7.4%; What are inflation numbers in other countries?

Bond yields post first weekly drop in seven as US yields fall sharply

Indices log best 1-day gains in five weeks, soar 2.3% as bond yields cool

UK to join Indo-Pacific free trade bloc in major post-Brexit pact

How this little-known US agency holds power over future of TikTok

Netflix restructures film group as it scales back movie output: Report

Former president Donald Trump indictment sets US on uncertain course

Singapore government sells 2.9% stake in Phoenix Mills for Rs 670 cr

Additional data showed U.S. consumer sentiment fell for the first time in four months in February on concerns of an impending recession, although the impact of the recent banking crisis was muted.

Expectations for a 25 basis point rate hike at its May meeting dipped down to about 50%, with no hike seen to be just as likely.

On the heels of the inflation data, Boston Federal Reserve president Susan Collins said it remains "early days yet" for the central bank in determining whether the Fed has hiked rates enough to lower inflation to its 2% target.

"We are hanging on every Federal Reserve speech and comment because the path of the Fed has really been what is driving the market," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Seattle.

"We have to kind of get past the Fed and for now this morning's data certainly told us something about maybe what the Fed reaction function may be but it hasn't put us past the Fed yet."

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks were higher, with the S&P 500 set to notch its second straight quarterly gain, thanks in part to its third straight weekly advance this month. The Nasdaq Composite, up nearly 16% in the first-quarter, was set to snap a streak of four straight quarterly declines.

On the session, The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 234.7 points, or 0.71%, to 33,093.73, the S&P 500 gained 33.39 points, or 0.82%, to 4,084.22 and the Nasdaq Composite added 129.32 points, or 1.08%, to 12,142.79.

European shares were also higher, after a reading of inflation in the euro zone dropped by the most on record in March, although the core price growth, which excludes food and energy, accelerated.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.66% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.75%.

Even with a slight decline for the month, the STOXX index is on pace for a second straight quarterly gain. MSCI's index was poised for a fifth straight session of gains, it's longest streak in two months.

Expectations the Fed may be nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle have helped send U.S. Treasury yields lowerrecently. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 0.7 basis points at 4.106% on the day after touching a low of 4.083%.

The two-year yield is set to decline for the first time in nine quarters after a drop of nearly 70 basis points in March, the biggest monthly drop since January 2008 during the financial crisis. Ten-year yields are more than 35 bps lower this month to 3.519%, confounding those who had expected the opposite after big rises in February.

Benchmark 10-year notes were down 3.3 basis points to 3.519%, from 3.551% late on Thursday.

The dollar pared some gains against the euro in the wake of the U.S inflation data, as investors see the Fed pausing its rate hiking cycle before the European Central Bank.

The dollar index rose 0.117%, with the euro down 0.25% to $1.0874. The dollar index is on pace for its second straight quarterly decline.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.13% versus the greenback at 132.80 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2375, down 0.06% on the day.

Oil prices were higher on the session, but likely to see their biggest monthly decline since November.

U.S. crude recently rose 1.29% to $75.33 per barrel and Brent was at $79.62, up 0.44% on the day.

 

(This story has been refiled to add a dropped letter in the headline)

 

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Topics : Inflation | US

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 10:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon