Pak's former military ruler Musharraf will be laid to rest in Karachi today

Pakistan's former military ruler General Pervez Musharraf's body will be laid to rest in Karachi, and will be brought back to the country on a special flight that will leave for Dubai on Monday, media reports said.
Musharraf, the architect of the Kargil War in 1999, died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness.
The 79-year-old former military ruler, who had been in the UAE since 2016, was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai.
Musharraf's body will be laid to rest in Karachi, and will be brought back to Pakistan on a special flight that would leave for Dubai on Monday, according to the Dawn newspaper.
However, the Pakistan government has not issued an official statement on the date or venue of the burial of the country's former president.
Meanwhile, the Khaleej Times reported that the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to repatriate his body to Pakistan.
We are in touch with the family and the consulate will facilitate in whatever way it can; the consulate has issued the no-objection certificate, a media report quoted Consul General Hassan Afzal Khan as saying.
Musharraf seized power by ousting Sharif in a 1999 bloodless coup.
He served as Pakistan's president from 2001 to 2008.
Musharraf, who was born in New Delhi in 1943 and fled to Pakistan in 1947, was the last military dictator to rule Pakistan.
First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 10:55 IST
