Home / World News / 'Stopped 8 wars in 8 months, saved millions of lives', says Trump again

'Stopped 8 wars in 8 months, saved millions of lives', says Trump again

He suggested that his contributions toward global peace had not received due recognition

US President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

US President Donald Trump stated that he had stopped multiple global conflicts during his presidency, claiming to have prevented "eight wars in eight months," as he spoke at a Ballroom Dinner event on Wednesday.

"I don't think any President has stopped one war. I stopped eight wars in eight months," Trump said, referring to his efforts to de-escalate international crises during his tenure.

He suggested that his contributions toward global peace had not received due recognition. "Did I get a Nobel Prize? No," he remarked, before adding that he expected a more positive reception in the future. "But I suspect that next year will be better," he said.

 

Underscoring the impact of his actions, Trump said he valued the human cost of conflict above awards or recognition. "But you know what I care about? I saved maybe hundreds and millions of lives," he added.

Trump's comments echoed remarks he made earlier on Sunday (local time), when he reiterated that he had been instrumental in resolving several long-standing global conflicts. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on October 13 while travelling to the Middle East, he referred to the Gaza ceasefire as the eighth conflict he had successfully helped end.

"This will be my eighth war that I have solved, and I hear there is a war now going on between Pakistan and Afghanistan. I said, I'll have to wait till I get back. I am doing another one. Because I am good at solving wars," Trump had said.

He reflected on his previous diplomatic interventions, including his claim of de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. "Think about India, Pakistan. Think about some of the wars that were going on for years. We had one going for 31, one going for 32, one going for 37 years, with millions of people being killed in every country and I got every one of those done, for the most part, within a day. It's pretty good," he remarked.

Trump said it had been an "honour" to have played a role in saving lives through his peace initiatives, adding that his efforts were not driven by recognition or awards. "It's an honour to do it. I saved millions of lives... I did not do this for the Nobel. I did this for saving lives," he said.

His remarks also came amid renewed discussion over the Nobel Peace Prize, following comments he made on October 11 after Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was announced as the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Trump claimed that Machado had personally reached out to him and dedicated the award in his honour.

"The person who got the Nobel Prize called me today and said, 'I am accepting this in honour of you because you really deserved it'... I didn't say, 'Give it to me,' though. I think she might have... I've been helping her along the way," he said.

Machado was recognised for her efforts to promote democratic rights and lead Venezuela's peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.

In connection with his comments on peace efforts, Trump linked his record to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, reiterating that he had ended several wars through diplomacy. "I stopped seven wars. That's one war, and that's a big one," he said, listing conflicts he claimed to have resolved, including "Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and the Congo."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration US government

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

