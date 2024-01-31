Sensex (    %)
                        
Swapped 195 prisoners of war with Ukraine on Wednesday, says Russia

The announcement came a week after Russia alleged that Ukrainian forces shot down a military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to be swapped for Russian POWs

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Ukrainian officials confirmed last week that a prisoner swap was due to happen that day but said it had been called off

AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia's Defence Ministry says Russia and Ukraine have exchanged 195 prisoners of war each.
The Russian Defence Ministry said the swap was conducted on Wednesday.
The announcement came a week after Russia alleged that Ukrainian forces shot down a military transport plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war who were to be swapped for Russian POWs.
The Defence Ministry said that missiles fired from across the border brought down the transport plane in Russia's Belgorod region on Jan. 24. Local authorities in Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, said the crash killed all 74 people onboard, including six crew members and three Russian servicemen.
Ukrainian officials confirmed last week that a prisoner swap was due to happen that day but said it had been called off.

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

