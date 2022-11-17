JUST IN
Business Standard

What is friendshoring?

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen, who was in New Delhi recently, said the US will pursue the 'friend-shoring' approach with trusted allies like India. But what is 'friend-shoring'? Let's find out

Topics
International Relations | Janet Yellen | US India relations

Raghav Aggarwal  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen termed inflation as their biggest challenge. Photo: PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen termed inflation as their biggest challenge. Photo: PTI

    • US treasury secretary Janet Yellen, who was in New Delhi last Friday, said that her country will pursue the ‘friend-shoring’ approach with trusted allies like India. But what is ‘friend-shoring’? Let us find out in this segment of the podcast.

    First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 12:30 IST
