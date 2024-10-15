Business Standard
Home / World News / Taiwan details record surge in Chinese fighter planes involved in war games

Taiwan details record surge in Chinese fighter planes involved in war games

In a daily update on Chinese military activity around the island, Taiwan's defence ministry said it spotted 153 military aircraft, surpassing Monday's figure of 125

China Taiwan

A ministry map showed 28 of those aircraft had crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait

Reuters TAIPEI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had detected a record number of 153 Chinese military aircraft participating in China's war games around the island the previous day, detailing a surge in warplane activity.
 
China said the one-day drill, designated "Joint Sword-2024B", was a warning against "separatist acts" after a national day speech last week by Taiwan President Lai Ching-te that Beijing had denounced.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The drills were not only a concern for Taiwan, but risked destabilising the region, Premier Cho Jung-tai said.
 
"Any drills without prior warning will cause great disturbance to peace and stability in the entire region," he told reporters in Taipei.
 
 
"China's drills not only affect Taiwan's neighbourhood, but also seriously affect the entire international navigational rights and air and sea space, so attracted the attention of other countries."
 
In a daily update on Chinese military activity around the island, Taiwan's defence ministry said it spotted 153 military aircraft, surpassing Monday's figure of 125 it had called a one-day record.

More From This Section

Boeing strike, Boeing workers, strike

Acting US labour secretary attempts to intervene in Boeing strike

Japan Assembly

Campaigning kicks off for Japan's parliamentary election on October 27

North Korea-South Korea flag

N Korea blows up parts of inter roads as tensions with S Korea rise

United Nations Security Council

UNSC voices 'strong concern' for peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

kolkata metro

Tokyo Metro likely to raise $2.3 billion in Japan's biggest IPO in 6 years

A ministry map showed 28 of those aircraft had crossed the sensitive median line of the Taiwan Strait, which had previously served as an unofficial barrier, but one China says it does not recognise.
 
Other areas that saw activity were waters off the southeastern coast, home to a major Taiwan air base, and to its southwest, at the top part of the South China Sea, site of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.
 
Also spotted were 14 ships of the Chinese navy and 12 "official" vessels, the ministry said, referring to ships of the coast guard and similar agencies.
 
China's drills prompted concern from the United States and its allies, with the Pentagon slamming them as "irresponsible, disproportionate, and destabilising".
 
China's pressure attempts had only solidified support for Taipei, said Kuan Bi-ling, head of Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council, which runs the coast guard.
 
"China's exercise, while intended to put military pressure on Taiwan and the international community, has backfired and led to greater international solidarity against China's expansionist behaviour," she wrote on her Facebook page.
 
"Cross-Strait relations are no longer just cross-Strait relations; they are now at the heart of international relations in the Indo-Pacific."
 
Taiwan rejects Beijing's territorial claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

china Flag, China

China may raise $850 bn in new debt over 3 years to spur growth: Report

China Taiwan

China sanctions Taiwan businessman Tsao, lawmaker for 'separatist' acts

China's EVs, BYD

VW, BMW and, Mercedes getting left behind in auto race by China's EVs

electric vehicle, EV

China-Europe rivalry heats up at Paris car show as EV tariffs loom

PremiumChina began 2024 by cutting permits for coal-fired generators for the first time. India, on the other hand, is doubling up on the fuel.

India presses ahead with coal as China cuts permits ahead of COP29

Topics : China Taiwan Chinese government Chinese air force

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon