Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels near its territory

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese aircraft, six naval vessels near its territory

Of the 12 aircraft sorties, nine crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 12 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and six vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) operating around Taiwan up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today.

Of the 12 aircraft sorties, nine crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zones (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND wrote, "12 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today."

It added, "9 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

 

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan detected 16 sorties of Chinese aircraft, nine Chinese naval vessels and two official ships. Of the 16 sorties, 15 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

In a post on X, the MND said, "16 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Earlier, the US and EU restated their disapproval of any unilateral alterations to the "status quo" in the Taiwan Strait following China's military's recent series of joint drills around Taiwan, which concluded last night, according to a report by Taipei Times.

US President Donald Trump "emphasises the significance of upholding peace in the Taiwan Strait, advocating for a peaceful resolution to cross-strait issues, and reiterating our disapproval of any unilateral attempts to modify the status quo through force or coercion," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was quoted by Taipei Times.

US Department of State spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told the Central News Agency that China's confrontational military actions and rhetoric "only escalate tensions and jeopardise the security of the region as well as global prosperity.

Taiwan China Chinese air force Chinese army Chinese navy

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 8:54 AM IST

