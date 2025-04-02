Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 11:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Day after military exercise, China conducts live-fire drills near Taiwan

Day after military exercise, China conducts live-fire drills near Taiwan

The US government condemned the military drills, with the State Department issuing a statement calling China's actions "aggressive"

China

A military aircraft is seen on a giant screen showing news footage about joint army, navy, air and rocket forces drills around Taiwan by the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army (PLA), outside a shopping mall in Beijing, China, April 1, 2025. | Photo: Reuters/Florence Lo

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Escalating military activities around Taiwan, the Chinese military conducted long-range live-fire drills in the East China Sea on Wednesday. The drills, which focused on ‘precision strikes’ targeting key ports and energy facilities, were part of the Strait Thunder-2025A exercise, the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command said, reported Reuters. However, the exact location of the drills has not been disclosed.
 
“The drills involved precision strikes on simulated targets such as key ports and energy facilities and achieved the intended results,” Eastern Theater Command’s spokesperson Senior Colonel Shi Yi said. 
 
The development comes a day after China labelled Taiwan President Lai Ching-te ‘parasite’ adding to the long-standing conflict between the two. It also comes after China’s army, navy, air, and rocket forces conducted joint exercises around Taiwan island on Tuesday, reported China’s Global Times, published by the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily.
 
 
Notably, these drills also follow US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s first visit to Asia where he vowed to counter ‘China’s aggression’. 

 

The Maritime Safety Administration of China announced the creation of a closed-off zone for shipping, effective until Thursday night, in an area off the northern part of Zhejiang province. This zone, located more than 500 kilometres from Taiwan, was part of the ongoing military drills. A senior Taiwan defence official told Reuters that this zone is outside Taiwan’s ‘response zone’ and does not pose an immediate threat.
 
Taiwan’s Ministry of Defence detailed that 76 Chinese aircraft and 15 warships were involved in the exercises over the past 24 hours, with some of the aircraft carrying advanced weaponry, including YJ-21 anti-ship ballistic missiles mounted on H-6K bombers, reported Reuters.
 

US, Japan, EU condemn China’s drill 

The US government condemned the military drills, with the State Department issuing a statement calling China’s actions ‘aggressive’. “Once again, China’s aggressive military activities and rhetoric toward Taiwan only serve to exacerbate tensions and put the region’s security and the world’s prosperity at risk,” the US State Department said in a statement.
 
Meanwhile, Japan and the European Union also voiced concerns over the military drills. “The EU has a direct interest in the preservation of the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral actions that change the status quo by force or coercion,” an EU spokesperson said, as quoted by Reuters.
 

China’s increasing military pressure on Taiwan   

Under President Xi Jinping, China has ramped up military patrols and exercises around Taiwan, reinforcing its territorial claims. In recent years, China has simulated blockades and encirclements of Taiwan, strategies that military experts believe could be employed in an actual attempt to take control of the island, the news report said.
 
Beijing has also accused Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te of seeking ‘independence’ and launched large-scale drills following his inauguration last year.  
 
Despite China’s military posture, polls indicate that the majority of Taiwan’s 23 million citizens favour maintaining their current democratic governance rather than being ruled by the Chinese Communist Party. Lai has repeatedly urged Beijing to cease its military intimidation while emphasising the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.  
 

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

