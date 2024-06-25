Taiwan detects 17 aircraft, 8 vessels as tensions with China escalate

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into ADIZ | File image

In a significant escalation of tensions, Taiwan reported on Tuesday that a total of 17 China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and 8 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels were detected operating around Taiwan as of 6 am (UTC+8) today.

According to the Ministry of National Defence, 10 of the Chinese aircraft entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), prompting a response from Taiwan's Armed Forces. The situation has been closely monitored, with Taiwanese military forces taking necessary actions in response to the presence of Chinese military assets near Taiwan's airspace and waters.

"17 #PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 of the aircraft entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," said Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence in a post on X.

This development reflects ongoing tensions between Beijing and Taipei over issues of sovereignty and regional security.

The Ministry of National Defence reiterated Taiwan's commitment to safeguarding its territorial integrity and maintaining regional stability amid heightened military activities in the area. The presence of PLA aircraft and PLAN vessels near Taiwan has raised concerns internationally, particularly amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.

The United States and other regional allies have been closely monitoring the situation, underscoring the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of grey zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Grey zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force."

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into ADIZ.

Taiwan has long been a contentious issue in China's foreign policy. China continues to assert its sovereignty over Taiwan, considers it a part of its territory, and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.