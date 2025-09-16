Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taiwan detects 24 Chinese aircrafts, 11 vessels near its territory

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain

Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Tuesday recorded the presence of 24 chinese aircraft, 11 vessels and six official ships operating around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said these were detected up until 6 am. It further stated that 15 out of the 24 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"26 PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 23 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded, " Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence wrote on X.

 

Earlier on Monday, the ministry had reported 26 PLA aircraft, nine PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around Taiwan until 6 am (UTC+8). According to the MND, 23 of those 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered the northern, southwestern and eastern parts of Taiwan's ADIZ.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain.Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures.The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taiwan China Chinese army Chinese air force

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

