Business Standard
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Taiwan detects 10 Chinese aircraft, 5 navy vessels around its territory

Taiwan detects 10 Chinese aircraft, 5 navy vessels around its territory

Notably, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels

China Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported Chinese military activity on Tuesday, detecting ten People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels.

The Taiwanese MND stated that eight of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"10 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." Taiwan MND said on X.

 

On Monday, the Taiwanese MND detected 7 Chinese aircraft and five vessels around it.

"7 PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly." Taiwan MND said on X.

Notably, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan by deploying aircraft and naval vessels since September 2020. It is using grey zone tactics to achieve its security objective.

More From This Section

India USA

India in 'sweet spot' with Trump's return to WH: Foreign affairs' expert

S Paramesh, ICG chief, Santosh Jha, Indian High Commissioner

Coast Guard Chief Paramesh calls on India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka

Security forces,army,soilder

J-K DGP chairs high-level meeting to review, address security landscape

Anil Chauhan, Anil, CDS

India's 1st space exercise begins in Delhi; critical enabler, says CDS

United Nations

Afghanistan attends UN climate talks for first time since Taliban's return

Earlier, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te convened a high-level national security conference in which he assured the public about the government's commitment to neutralising any threat to Taiwan's democracy and security after China staged a large-scale military drill around the island.

He made his remarks in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a "stern warning" to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.

In an attempt to modernise Taiwan, on November 4, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te attended the keel-laying ceremony for the Taiwanese Navy, also known as the Republic of China Navy (ROCN) new light frigate prototype at Kaohsiung shipyard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

China Taiwan

Taiwan businessman Robert Tsao to sue Chinese officials over sanctions

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 7 Chinese aircraft, 5 navy vessels around its territory

US-Taiwan, US, Taiwan

Trump won't abandon Taiwan due to semiconductor prowess: Taiwan Deputy FM

US Taiwan

Chinese provocations around Taiwan up by 300%, says US Air Force general

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 12 Chinese military aircraft, 5 vessels around territory

Topics : Taiwan China Military drills Military weapon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon