Taiwan activates backup comm for Matsu Islands after undersea cable glitch

Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, said this month a Chinese-linked ship was suspected of damaging a cable to the north of the island. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters TAIPEI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs said on Wednesday that undersea cables to the Matsu Islands, which lie close to the coast of China, were disconnected due to "natural deterioration" and back-up communications were activated. 
Government officials said the two cables connecting Matsu with the main Taiwan island were completely disconnected earlier on Wednesday and were expected to be restored before the end of February. 
Back-up communications including microwave communications have been activated, they said, which could allow internet services to partially resume in the islands, where around 14,000 people live. 
Deputy digital minister Chiueh Herming told reporters in a briefing that no "suspicious" ships were detected when the cables went offline. 
 
He said "natural deterioration" was the likely cause, but added cases of ships damaging Taiwan's sea cables were on the rise in the recent years. 

Chiueh said so far in 2025 Taiwan had reported four cases of malfunctions in sea cables, compared to three in 2024 and 2023, respectively. 
Disruptions to undersea cables have been a particularly alarming issue for Taiwan given it has repeatedly complained about "grey zone" Chinese activities around the island, designed to pressure it without direct confrontation, such as balloon overflights and sand dredging. 
Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, said this month a Chinese-linked ship was suspected of damaging a cable to the north of the island, although the ship's owner has denied involvement and China's government has said Taiwan was making up accusations before the facts were clear. 
Taiwan, whose government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, said following the incident that it will dispatch its navy if needed to help the coast guard respond to any suspicious activity near undersea communication cables. 
In 2023, two undersea cables connecting Matsu islands were cut, disconnecting the internet. Taiwan authorities said two Chinese vessels caused the disruption, but that there was no evidence Beijing deliberately tampered with the cables. 
Taiwan has since worked to boost its communication resilience for emergencies including a conflict with China, such as a trial programme to use low-Earth orbit satellites for remote areas including Matsu.

Topics : Taiwan communication device Digitalisation China

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

