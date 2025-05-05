Monday, May 05, 2025 | 06:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taiwan plans to tighten China travel rules for lawmakers, officials

ANI Asia
May 05 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

Taiwan is weighing stricter controls on travel to China by legislators and elected officials, potentially requiring prior approval to prevent infiltration efforts by Beijing, a national security official said on Saturday, Taipei Times reported.

The move comes amid growing concerns over the exposure of sensitive information through unofficial or undocumented exchanges during such visits.

President William Lai, in March, had unveiled a package of 17 countermeasures targeting Chinese infiltration, with a focus on ensuring transparency in the travel of civil servants to China. The measures aim to make officials publicly accountable for their cross-strait movements and limit opportunities for covert influence operations. 

 

According to the official, the government is considering amending the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and Mainland Area to standardise travel regulations across all levels of public service. The proposed changes would apply to military personnel, civil servants, borough wardens, elected officials, and lawmakers, reported Taipei Times.

"As these people exercise public authority, they are prime targets of Chinese infiltration, and their trips to China should be open and transparent," the official said.

"The Legislative Yuan is a national security loophole," they said, pointing out that lawmakers currently are not obligated to seek approval for China trips despite having access to sensitive national information. Moreover, the legislature does not disclose which of its members handle classified data, unlike other government agencies that follow strict security reporting protocols.

Under the proposed system, travel oversight would be implemented through a tiered approach. "Grassroots civil servants would not be required to obtain permission to travel to China, but would have to publicly disclose their travel," the official said. In contrast, individuals with access to classified information would face tighter scrutiny, with some cases requiring joint reviews and formal approvals, Taipei Times reported.

Although lower-level public servants may not handle sensitive material, they remain potential infiltration targets, the official added.

Once revisions to the law are in place, a complete set of supporting measures will be rolled out to ensure consistent enforcement and oversight.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Taiwan China security

First Published: May 05 2025 | 6:41 AM IST

