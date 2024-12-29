Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 07:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Syria's embassy suspends services as Lebanon hands over its army officers

Syria's embassy suspends services as Lebanon hands over its army officers

The embassy announced on its Facebook page that consular work was suspended until further notice at the order of the Syrian foreign ministry

Syria, Syrians celebrate new govt, Syria flag

People attend a rally celebrating the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad's government, in the town of Majdal Shams, in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. AP/PTI

AP Beirut
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Syria's embassy in Lebanon suspended consular services on Saturday, a day after two relatives of deposed Syrian President Bashar Assad were arrested at the Beirut airport with allegedly forged passports.

Also on Saturday, Lebanese authorities handed over dozens of Syrians including former officers in the Syrian army under Assad to the new Syrian authorities after they were caught illegally entering Lebanon, a war monitor and Lebanese officials said.

The embassy announced on its Facebook page that consular work was suspended until further notice at the order of the Syrian foreign ministry. The announcement did not give a reason for the suspension.

 

Two Lebanese security officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly, said the suspension was ordered because the passports belonging to Assad's relatives the wife and daughter of one of his cousins were believed to have been forged at the embassy.

Assad's uncle, Rifaat Assad who has been indicted in Switzerland on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity had flown out the day before on his real passport and was not stopped, the officials said.

Also Read

Bashar Al-Assad, Syrian President, Assad

Forces loyal to ex-Assad regime kill 14 as Syria sees upsurge in violence

Manmohan Singh

News updates: All govt programs on Fri cancelled, 7-day mourning in honour of Dr Manmohan Singh

Syria, Syrian Rebels

Clashes between Islamists in Syria and Assad's supporters kill 6 fighters

G7| Arunish Chawla

News updates: Arunish Chawla elected as revenue secretary

Pope Francis

May we become pilgrims of hope, peace, and unity: Pope on Christmas

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Saturday that 70 Syrians, including former army officers, were handed over by a Lebanese security delegation to the security forces of the new Syrian government, led by the former insurgent group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, or HTS. Three Lebanese judicial officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the report.

Regional countries have been quick to establish ties with Syria's new rulers. Delegations of Libyan and Bahraini officials arrived in Damascus on Saturday on official visits.

HTS leader Ahmad al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, has largely succeeded in calming fears within and outside of Syria that his group would unleash collective punishment against communities that supported Assad's rule or attempt to impose strict Islamic law on the country's religious minorities.

However, in recent days, sporadic clashes have broken out between the HTS-led security forces and pro-Assad armed groups. The country's new security forces have launched a series of raids targeting officials affiliated with Assad and have set up checkpoints in areas with significant populations of the Alawite religious minority to which the former president belongs to search for weapons.

There have also been ongoing tensions and clashes in northeastern Syria between Kurdish-led forces and armed groups backed by Turkiye. Many Kurds have viewed the new order in Damascus, which appears to have strengthened Turkiye's hand in Syria, with anxiety.

Ankara sees the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces a key US ally in the fight against the Islamic State group as an affiliate of its sworn enemy, the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, which it classifies as a terrorist organisation.

The US State Department said on Saturday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken had spoken with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss the latest developments in Syria.

Secretary Blinken emphasized the need to support a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process that upholds human rights and prioritises an inclusive and representative government, the statement said, adding that they also discussed the shared goal of preventing terrorism from endangering the security of Turkiye and Syria.

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters convened by Kurdish women's groups participated in a demonstration in the northeastern city of Hasaka to demand women's rights in the new Syria.

Perishan Ramadan, a participant from Hasaka, said the new government is worse than Bashar and that its leaders are Islamist extremists who don't accept any role for women.

While the country's new leaders have not attempted to impose Islamic dress or other conventions, it remains to be seen what role women will have in the new order and whether they will hold political or government positions.

"Women must be present in the new constitution for Syria, said Rihan Loqo, spokeswoman for the Kongra Star women's organisation. "... Women's rights should not be ignored.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Israel, Hezbollah

Military base disguised as village: IDF uncovers Hezbollah's hidden arsenal

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump sides with Musk in debate over foreign workers roiling supporters

War, Israel-Gaza war

Israel detains director of one of Gaza's last functioning hospitals

Gas plan caught in regulatory minefield, New Delhi's ambitious targets to clean its air by decarbonising energy sector will be underpinned by its success in building nascent natural gas segment

Future of Ukraine-Russia gas transit deal faces critical moment of truth

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin apologises to Azerbaijani counterpart for tragic plane crash incident

Topics : Syria Syria government Middle East Lebanon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon