Chipmaker TSMC says all its sites operating following Taiwan quake

Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes

TSMC's construction sites were unaffected and they have continued regular operations. | Image: Bloomberg

Chipmaker TSMC said on Tuesday that all its sites were operating following an overnight 6.4 magnitude earthquake in southern Taiwan that was centred on a mountainous rural area and caused only minor damage and light injuries. 
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the dominant maker of advanced chips and a major supplier to companies including Apple and Nvidia said it had evacuated workers at some sites in central and southern Taiwan as a precaution after the quake, which hit shortly past midnight on Tuesday. 
"Post-earthquake structural inspections have been completed at all sites, confirming that the structures are safe and operations are gradually resuming," it said in an emailed statement. 
 
"Currently, the water supply, power, and workplace safety systems are functioning normally and all TSMC's sites are operating. Detailed inspections and impact assessments are ongoing." 
TSMC's construction sites were unaffected and they have continued regular operations following environmental safety checks, it added. 
Taiwan's fire department said 27 people were treated in hospital for their injuries following the quake, while Taipower said electricity had been restored by mid-morning for all 30,000 households impacted by blackouts. 
Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes. Taiwan's last major earthquake was in April, a 7.2 magnitude temblor that hit the east coast county of Hualien, killing 13 people.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

