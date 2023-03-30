close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Russia detains Wall Street Journal's Evan Gershkovich on spying charges

Gershkovich "is suspected of espionage in the interests of the American government," the security service known as the FSB said in a statement

Bloomberg
Handcuffs

Handcuffs (Wikimedia)

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2023 | 2:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russia’s Federal Security Service said it detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg on spying allegations, the Interfax news service reported Thursday.
 
Gershkovich “is suspected of espionage in the interests of the American government,” the security service known as the FSB said in a statement, Interfax reported. The American reporter “collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.”

There was no immediate comment from the newspaper. Gershkovich was previously a reporter for Agence France-Presse and The Moscow Times.

Also Read

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some reservists out in cold, without gear

World faces most dangerous decade since World War II: Vladimir Putin

Internet Freedom in India improves after 4 years of decline: Freedom House

What is World Freedom Index and why Indian govt keeps rejecting its report?

US not to put India on list of nations violating religious freedom: Report

India key source market for Singapore cruise industry, said Minister

Saudi Arabia signals readiness to provide more credit to Pakistan

Russia's external debt hits 15-yr low to $380.5 bn in 2022, says cenbank

First crewed flight of Boeing 1st Starliner postponed to July: NASA

Covid-19 during pregnancy may increase obesity risk in children: Study

Topics : Vladimir Putin | Russia | The Wall Street Journal | Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Mar 30 2023 | 2:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon