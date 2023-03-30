Russia detains Wall Street Journal's Evan Gershkovich on spying charges

Gershkovich “is suspected of espionage in the interests of the American government,” the security service known as the FSB said in a statement, Interfax reported. The American reporter “collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.”

Russia’s Federal Security Service said it detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg on spying allegations, the Interfax news service reported Thursday.