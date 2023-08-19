Confirmation

Taylor Swift's Eras tour to become highest grossing tour of all time?

Swift is not even close to halfway through the tour, but she has already gone above and beyond her fans' expectations thanks to multiple surprises, major announcements and special guest appearances

Taylor Swift

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Singer Taylor Swift has been on a roll with her Eras tour.
As per CNN, the tour could gross USD 2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone. The US-based news portal mentioned the particular update after obtaining August survey data from research firm QuestionPro.
That unprecedented total represents primary ticket sales for the US shows that Swift just concluded in Los Angeles, plus a second North American leg coming next year.
Swift is not even close to halfway through the tour, but she has already gone above and beyond her fans' expectations thanks to multiple surprises, major announcements and special guest appearances.
The average price of pre-sale and first sale tickets was USD 455.78, and Swift has total 68 shows in North America. The survey did not take into account whether respondents bought one ticket or multiple tickets.
The average attendance per show was 72,459, accounting for closed-off areas and floor seats, according to QuestionPro data.

Take a look at some of the pictures and videos from Swift's Eras tour
Swift finished her last US "Eras" show of this year in Los Angeles earlier this month. She will kick off the Latin American leg of her tour soon.
The Eras Tour is Swift's first tour since 2019, and features songs from all nine of her studio albums.

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

