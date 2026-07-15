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Home / World News / Tehran targets Jordan with missiles as US reimposes its blockade on Iran

Tehran targets Jordan with missiles as US reimposes its blockade on Iran

Jordan's military said it intercepted three missiles fired by Iran, hours after Tehran launched attacks amid escalating tensions following the US decision to reimpose a naval blockade

UAE, Iran war

The Iranian attack comes as the US reimposed a naval blockade on the Islamic Republic | File Image: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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Jordan said Wednesday it shot down three missiles launched by Iran targeting the kingdom.

The Iranian attack, earlier claimed by Tehran, comes as the US reimposed a naval blockade on the Islamic Republic over its attacks on ships trying to travel through the Strait of Hormuz.

Jordan's military made the statement on the kingdom's state-run Petra news agency.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran Jordan

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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