Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Tenfold increase in reported cases of dengue over last generation: UN

The World Health Organisation said reported cases soared to a record 5.2 million in 2019, up from 500,000 in 2000, across 129 countries worldwide, figures that likely understate the actual toll

United Nations

AP Geneva
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 6:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The UN health agency said on Friday that reported cases of dengue globally increased tenfold over the last generation, with climate change and the growing spread of virus-carrying mosquitoes partly to blame for transmission that remains mostly prevalent in the Americas.
The World Health Organisation said reported cases soared to a record 5.2 million in 2019, up from 500,000 in 2000, across 129 countries worldwide, figures that likely understate the actual toll.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In January, WHO warned that dengue posed a pandemic threat and was the world's fastest spreading mosquito-borne disease. While there are vaccines and specially bred mosquitoes containing a bacteria called Wolbachia to fight dengue, there are no specific treatments for the virus once someone becomes infected.
This year, more than 5 million cases and over 5,000 dengue-related deaths were reported, WHO said. Changing distribution patterns of the mosquitoes that spread dengue, together with higher rainfall, humidity and heat linked to climate change, have been factors in the rise.
Weaker health systems and poor surveillance have also played a part.
Most cases of dengue don't cause symptoms or cause mild illness, though some infections can result in shock, severe bleeding and organ impairment symptoms that typically emerge after fever has faded, WHO said.
Warning signs include intense abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, bleeding gums, fluid accumulation, lethargy or restlessness, and liver enlargement, the agency said. Repeat infections can result in severe disease, which can cause hemorrhaging and death.
Dengue swept across the Western hemisphere this year. It isn't established in Europe, though some locally spread cases have turned up in the southern part of the continent since 2010.
Regions including the Americas, the Caribbean and Bangladesh have reported record numbers of cases in 2023.
The Americas, which has about four-fifths of the world's dengue cases, broke the previous regional record for dengue earlier this year, with Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Peru reporting the most cases worldwide. Peru declared a state of emergency in some areas after reporting a historic number of cases.
There are two licensed vaccines for dengue, although experts say one of them should only be used in people who have previously been infected, otherwise they could face a risk of more severe disease.

Also Read

California officials confirm two cases of dengue, a rare illness in US

Death toll in Bangladesh's dengue outbreak crosses 1,000, shows data

Bangladesh reports 11 more deaths due to dengue, total tally at 398

Delhi reports 56 new dengue cases in past week, yearly tally crosses 240

Dengue outbreak in Bangladesh: Over 60,000 cases recorded in August

Gaza death toll exceeds 20,000 as Israel expands ground war against Hamas

Israel bombed areas in Southern Gaza it designated safe for civilians

UNSC adopts resolution demanding unhindered aid access throughout Gaza

France grounds flight with Indian passengers on human trafficking suspicion

UK recession might be under way after economy shrinks in Q3: Report

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dengue United Nations health healthcare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 6:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityJN.1 Covid Variant outbreakGold Silver Price TodayTata Motors Share PriceSerum Institute of India | JN.1 Covid Variant VaccineCovid-19 Case UpdatesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon