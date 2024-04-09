Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tesla settles lawsuit over man's death in crash involving its Autopilot

Evidence indicated that Huang was playing a video game on his iPhone when he crashed into a concrete highway barrier on March 23, 2018

Tesla, Tesla car

Huang, 38, died at the gruesome scene, leaving behind his wife and two children, now 12 and 9 years old | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Santa Clara (CA)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tesla has settled lawsuit brought by the family of a Silicon Valley engineer who died in a crash while relying on the company's semi-autonomous driving software.
The size of the settlement was not disclosed in court documents filed Monday, just a day before the trial stemming from the 2018 crash on a San Francisco Bay Area highway was scheduled to begin.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The family of Walter Huang filed a negligence and wrongful death lawsuit in 2019 seeking to hold Tesla and, by extension, its CEO Elon Musk liable for repeatedly exaggerating the capabilities of Tesla's self-driving car technology. They claimed the technology, dubbed Autopilot, was promoted in egregious ways that caused vehicle owners to believe they didn't have to remain vigilant while they were behind the wheel.
Evidence indicated that Huang was playing a video game on his iPhone when he crashed into a concrete highway barrier on March 23, 2018.
After dropping his son off at preschool, Huang activated the Autopilot feature on his Model X for his commute to his job at Apple.
But less than 20 minutes later, Autopilot veered the vehicle out of its lane and began to accelerate before barreling into a barrier located at a perilous intersection on a busy highway in Mountain View, California. The Model X was still travelling at more than 70 miles per hour (110 kilometers per hour).
Huang, 38, died at the gruesome scene, leaving behind his wife and two children, now 12 and 9 years old.
The case was just one of about a dozen scattered across the US raising questions about whether Musk's boasts about the effectiveness of Tesla's autonomous technology fosters a misguided faith in the company's Autopilot and Full Self Driving, or FSD, mode. The US Justice Department also opened an inquiry last year into how Tesla and Musk promote its autonomous technology, according to regulatory filings that didn't provide many details about the nature of the probe.
Tesla, which is based in Austin, Texas, prevailed last year in a Southern California trial focused on whether misperceptions about Tesla's Autopilot feature contributed to a driver in a 2019 crash involving one of the company's cars.

Also Read

Tesla recalls over 2 mn vehicles for fixing autopilot monitoring system

Tesla seeks support from Apple to prove driver killed in crash was gaming

Tesla autopilot recall threatens its defence in lawsuits over crashes

Musk loses world's richest person title to Bezos as Tesla shares tumble

Lawyers who killed Elon Musk's $56 bn pay package seek Tesla stock

Cenbank under Taliban control 'prohibits' online currency exchange

Iran accuses US of giving Israel 'green light' to attack consulate in Syria

Russian foreign minister Lavrov visits China to push for stronger ties

Palestinians returning to Khan Younis find an unrecognisable city

TSMC boosts Biden's AI chip ambitions with $11.6 billion agreement

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Elon Musk Tesla Tesla autopilot Lawsuits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Excise Policy Scam CaseCSK vs KKR Playing 11Lok Sabha Election LiveApple iPad Pro | iPad AirIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon