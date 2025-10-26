Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 12:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Thailand-Cambodia sign peace deal, pledge stability in presence of Trump

Thailand-Cambodia sign peace deal, pledge stability in presence of Trump

The agreement dubbed 'KL PEACE Accord' was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Manet

Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire

Malaysia's PM Anwar Ibrahim, Thailand's PM Anutin Charnvirakul, Cambodia's PM Hun Manet and US President Donald Trump hold up documents during the signing of a ceasefire deal between Cambodia and Thailand. Image: Reuters

ANI Asia
Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thailand and Cambodia, on Sunday, signed a joint declaration on a peace deal in the presence of US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, marking a formal step toward halting hostilities and restoring peace along their disputed border.

The agreement dubbed "KL PEACE Accord" was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his Cambodian counterpart, Hun Manet, on the sidelines of the 47th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur, which began today under the chair of Malaysia.

Speaking at the event, President Trump said, "This is a momentous day for all of the people of Southeast Asia as we sign a historic agreement to end the military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand."

 

He added, "Earlier this year, an armed clash broke out along the border of these two countries... because of America's strong commitment to stability and peace in this region... my administration immediately began working to prevent the conflict from escalating."

Highlighting economic cooperation, President Trump said, "Today, alongside this peace treaty, we are also signing a major trade deal with Cambodia, and a very important critical minerals agreement with Thailand." He concluded, "On behalf of the United States, I'm proud to help settle this conflict, and forge a future for the region where proud independent nations can prosper, and thrive in safety, security, and peace."

The declaration reinforces the ceasefire understanding reached in July following talks between Thailand and Cambodia.

It also formalises the establishment of an Asean Observer Team to monitor compliance and prevent renewed clashes in the border zones.

The peace deal marks a milestone in Asean's regional diplomacy, reflecting the bloc's commitment to conflict prevention, stability and cooperation under Malaysia's 2025 Chairmanship, with its theme of "Inclusivity and Sustainability" as per a report in the official news agency Bernama.

On July 28, Anwar hosted a meeting in Putrajaya between Manet and then Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, successfully defusing tensions along the two countries' shared border. The ceasefire, widely seen as a major Asean achievement, prevented a broader military escalation and ensured the safety of thousands of civilians, Bernama reported.

Thailand and Cambodia have long been in dispute over their 817-kilometre border, with recent tensions flaring into a military confrontation on July 24.

A central part of the dispute has been competing claims of ownership of the ancient Hindu temples of Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Preah Vihear, which are perched on the Dangrek Mountains that form a natural border between Cambodia and Thailand.In 2011, severe clashes between Cambodian and Thai forces in the vicinity of the Preah Vihear temple resulted in at least 16 deaths. This prompted the UN Security Council to hold a private meeting on February 14, 2011, and to issue a press statement on the same day. (ANI)

Enroute to Malaysia, United States President Trump had said while aboard Air Force One that he, along with Cambodia and Thailand, would sign the 'great peace deal'.

"I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand. Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand. I will be seeing their wonderful Prime Minister when we land. To accommodate everyone for this major event, we will sign the Peace Deal immediately upon arrival. See you soon! President DJT," he posted on Truth Social.

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

