Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Who is Timothy Mellon, Trump's secret ally funding US troops amid shutdown?

Who is Timothy Mellon, Trump's secret ally funding US troops amid shutdown?

Billionaire heir and reclusive Trump donor Timothy Mellon has been revealed as the anonymous benefactor funding US troop salaries during the ongoing federal government shutdown

Timothy Mellon

Timothy Mellon in 1981. (Image source: Wikimedia Commons)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Billionaire Timothy Mellon, a reclusive heir to the Mellon banking dynasty and a major financial backer of US President Donald Trump, has donated $130 million to help pay active-duty US troops during the ongoing government shutdown, according to The New York Times.
 
Trump announced the donation on Thursday, describing the benefactor as a “patriot”, a “great American citizen”, and a “substantial man” without revealing his identity. “He doesn’t want publicity,” Trump later said. “He prefers that his name not be mentioned, which is pretty unusual in the world I come from, and in the world of politics, you want your name mentioned.”
 
 
The New York Times identified the donor as Mellon, citing two anonymous sources familiar with the arrangement.
 

Who is Timothy Mellon?

 
Born in 1942, Timothy Mellon is the grandson of former US treasury secretary Andrew W Mellon, a Gilded Age industrialist and one of America’s wealthiest financiers. The Mellon family, whose wealth is estimated to be around $14 billion according to Forbes, remains among the nation’s richest dynasties.
 
After studying city planning at Yale University, Mellon founded Guilford Transportation Industries in 1981. The company acquired several major railroads across North America and later purchased the bankrupt Pan American World Airways in 1998. A passionate pilot, Mellon has logged more than 11,000 flight hours and once wrote that he “quite literally kept the American institution that is Pan Am flying".

Also Read

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Donald Trump

US-China trade talks nearing agreement for Trump, Xi to review: US envoy

US China flag, US-China flag

China's vice premier, top negotiator attend second day of US trade talks

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump begins Asia trip; eyes talks with China's Xi, Malaysia trade deal

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump warns Hamas of major consequences if Israel-Palestine deal breached

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump adds 10% import tax on Canada for not pulling anti-tariff ad sooner

 
Mellon’s past philanthropy includes a $1 million contribution to a 2012 expedition to find aviator Amelia Earhart’s missing aircraft, though the mission yielded no results.
 

Mellon’s ties to Trump

 
Mellon has emerged as one of the largest donors to conservative and populist causes in recent years. According to OpenSecrets, he contributed more than $165 million during the 2024 election cycle, including $125 million to Make America Great Again Inc, the Super PAC supporting Trump. He also donated to independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr’s campaign and his organisation, Children’s Health Defence.
 
In 2021, Mellon gave $53 million to a fund launched by Texas Governor Greg Abbott to build a wall along the state’s border with Mexico.
 

Controversies and political beliefs

 
Mellon’s 2015 self-published memoir drew criticism for his remarks on US social welfare programmes, which he described as “Slavery Redux". The 83-year-old argued that Black voters were being “bought” with government benefits.
 
Despite his reclusive nature, Mellon’s financial influence in Republican politics has grown significantly. Once a modest donor, contributing $32,000 during Trump’s 2016 run, his support has surged to tens of millions.
 
The Pentagon confirmed that the donation had been accepted under its “general gift acceptance authority”. Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s chief spokesperson, said the money would be used “to offset the cost of service members’ salaries and benefits”.
 
However, The New York Times, citing experts, reported that the contribution could violate the Antideficiency Act, which bars federal agencies from spending funds beyond congressional appropriations or accepting voluntary services, except during emergencies involving human safety or property protection. Violations of the Act may result in administrative penalties, fines, or imprisonment.
 
The White House referred questions about the legality of the donation to the US Treasury Department, which has not yet commented.

More From This Section

Lahore pollution

Lahore tops world's pollution chart as overall AQI hits hazardous 412

JAXA, Japan rocket

Japan successfully launches new H3 rocket carrying cargo spacecraft to ISS

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan President

'US fabricating war': Venezuela's Prez seeks to revoke opponent's passport

Timor-Leste, Asean

East Timor, Asia's youngest nation, officially becomes Asean's 11th member

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

'I am not done': Kamala Harris leaves door open for 2028 presidential run

Topics : Donald Trump US government shutdown US shutdown US Army BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon