There ought to be fair probe into Canada's allegations against India: US

The United States has said there ought to be a full and fair investigation into Canada's allegations that the Indian government was involved in the killing of a separatist Sikh leader in British Columbia earlier this year.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said this at a news conference here on Tuesday.

"They are such concerning allegations that we think there ought to be a full and fair investigation," Miller said, adding, "Canada has said it is committed to doing that, and we believe the Indian government should cooperate with it."



The official was responding to a question on a row between Canada and India after the conclusion of the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Canada has accused India of being involved in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. India has termed the allegations "baseless" and said Canada has become a safe haven for terrorists.

"We are obviously quite concerned about the situation in Canada. We have cooperated closely with our Canadian counterparts, and we have urged India to cooperate in that investigation and we'll continue to do so," Miller said.

India remains an important partner of the United States, the official added.

Also Read Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar and why his murder has led to a diplomatic row Nijjar, Trudeau's allegations and India's counter: All you need to know Piaggio Vehicles launches Justin Bieber X Vespa in India at Rs 6.45 lakh Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing 'shameless': US expert UN to declare gender apartheid as mental health of Afghan women worsens Canada House speaker resigns for inviting man who fought for Nazis to Parl Israel strikes militant sites in Gaza as unrest continues, no casualties Chase UK will soon bar customers from making cryptocurrency transactions At UN, North Korea says accuses US of fomenting an Asian NATO: Report