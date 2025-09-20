Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Thousands evacuated in Hong Kong after discovery of large WWII-era bomb

Thousands evacuated in Hong Kong after discovery of large WWII-era bomb

The operation to deactivate the bomb began late Friday and lasted until around 11:30 am on Saturday

Hong Kong stock

Bombs left over from World War II are discovered from time to time in Hong Kong

AP Hong Kong
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thousands of people were evacuated from their homes in Hong Kong overnight so experts could defuse a large US-made bomb left over from World War II that was discovered at a construction site.

Police said the bomb was 1.5 metres in length and weighed about 1,000 pounds (450 kilograms). It was discovered by construction workers in Quarry Bay, a bustling residential and business district on the west side of Hong Kong Island.

We have confirmed this object to be a bomb dating back to World War II, said Andy Chan Tin-Chu, a police official, speaking to reporters ahead of the operation. He said that because of the exceptionally high risks associated with its disposal, approximately 1,900 households involving 6,000 individuals were "urged to evacuate swiftly.

 

The operation to deactivate the bomb began late Friday and lasted until around 11:30 am on Saturday. No one was injured in the operation.

Bombs left over from World War II are discovered from time to time in Hong Kong.

The city was occupied by Japanese forces during the war, when it became a base for the Japanese military and shipping. The United States, along with other Allied forces, targeted Hong Kong in air raids to disrupt Japanese supply lines and infrastructure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

airport, tourists, passengers

Cyberattack disrupts check-in, boarding systems at major European airports

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

3 killed, dozens injured as Russia launches large-scale attack on Ukraine

US immigrants, Migrants US

US ends temporary protection for Syrians, orders departures within 60 days

Members of the Ohio National Guard patrol 14th Street in Washington on Aug. 23.

Chicago violence real, but troops not the answer: Families of crime victims

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump asks SC to let him enforce transgender, nonbinary passport policy

Topics : Hong Kong bombs World War II World War 2

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon