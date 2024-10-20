Business Standard
Home / World News / Tibetan advocates highlight language suppression at UN human rights council

Tibetan advocates highlight language suppression at UN human rights council

The panel featured prominent speakers including Palmo Tenzin, a senior researcher at ICT, Tenzin Choekyi from Tibet Watch, and Gloria Montgomery from the Tibet Justice Center

People from Tibetan community take part in a peaceful march demanding the release of 11th Panchen Lama by the Chinese authorities, in Shimla, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

This gathering at the UN serves as a critical moment for Tibetan advocates. (PTI Photo)

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tibetans and their supporters took the stage at a United Nations Human Rights Council side event in Geneva, bringing attention to China's suppression of the Tibetan language and recent school closures in Tibet.

The event, hosted by the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, was moderated by Kai Mueller from the International Campaign for Tibet (ICT).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The panel featured prominent speakers including Palmo Tenzin, a senior researcher at ICT, Tenzin Choekyi from Tibet Watch, and Gloria Montgomery from the Tibet Justice Center. The discussion was well-attended by representatives from various UN missions, highlighting the growing concern over the situation in Tibet.

 

Tenzin Choekyi opened the event by outlining the history of Tibetan protests advocating for language rights and the severe consequences faced by those who speak out against the Chinese government. She noted that community leaders, intellectuals, and ordinary Tibetans risk detention, torture, or imprisonment for their advocacy.

During the event, Palmo Tenzin emphasised the oppressive environment that stifles open dialogue about these issues within Tibet and discussed recent educational policies detrimental to the Tibetan language and culture.

She said, "Tibetan children lose their mother tongue, are unable to communicate with relatives, and cannot access their culture and history."

More From This Section

Indian economy, Economy

US' 'Freedom to Fail' key as Indian economy becomes powerful: Black Dragon

Prabowo Subianto,Wang Yi

Prabowo Subianto sworn in as Indonesia's eighth President amid celebration

Ukraine flag

West's failure in Ukraine: Selling out Kyiv would be a shameful betrayal

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Prez Biden slowly losing Africa; Harris or Trump unlikely to fare better

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan

Pakistan reports two new polio cases, total tally rises to 39 this year

Gloria Montgomery warned about the implications of China's closures of Tibetan schools, reminding attendees of the Chinese government's obligations under international law to provide education in the Tibetan language, as established by various international covenants ratified by the People's Republic of China.

In a significant move, China chose to attend the panel and respond to the testimonies rather than delegating the task to proxy organisations. However, their representatives denied the validity of the accounts presented, reflecting Beijing's longstanding dismissal of the situation in Tibet and a reluctance to engage with the testimonies provided by Tibetan advocates.

Tencho Gyatso, President of the International Campaign for Tibet, praised the advocates for clearly illustrating the harsh realities of Chinese governance in Tibet. He stated, "Instead of lying to the world, China must acknowledge that Tibetans have every right to be educated in their mother tongue and stop trying to forcibly erase Tibet's rich heritage."

The event's significance was underscored by a recent appeal from 100 Tibetan and Himalayan scholars to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk. In their petition, the scholars expressed deep concern over China's systematic closure of Tibetan monastic and public schools and called for an end to forced assimilation policies in Tibet.

This gathering at the UN serves as a critical moment for Tibetan advocates, who continue to call for recognition of their rights and the protection of their language and culture amid increasing repression.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumBook

Dilip Sinha's book explores how Tibet became an abandoned kingdom in exile

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian NIMAS Expedition Team

China fumes as India names Himalayan peak after the Dalai Lama in Arunachal

Penpa Tsering, leader of Tibet's government-in-exile

Tibetan leaders respond to Biden, Modi's remarks on China at Quad Summit

PremiumBook

India's China conflict and a JP angle in championing the 'Free Tibet' cause

China flag

China begins atomospheric observation experiment in Mt Everest region

Topics : Tibet Free Tibet languages

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon