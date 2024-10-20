Business Standard
Home / World News / Pakistan reports two new polio cases, total tally rises to 39 this year

These come after four cases were reported a day earlier, jolting the country's efforts to eradicate the poliovirus

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

Pakistan has reported 39 polio cases this year, with two fresh cases of the crippling disease being detected in the Sindh province, authorities said on Sunday.

The latest cases were confirmed on Saturday in the Sanghar and Mirpurkhas districts of the province, the Dawn newspaper reported.

These come after four cases were reported a day earlier, jolting the country's efforts to eradicate the poliovirus.

According to the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication in Islamabad, the newest victims are a girl and a boy.
 

These are the first polio cases from Mirpurkhas and Sanghar this year, the report quoted an official as saying. The prevalence of the virus had already been confirmed in the two neighbouring districts following multiple environmental samples testing positive for WPV1 since April, the official added.

 

In ten months of the year, Pakistan has reported 39 cases of poliovirus, of which 20 were reported from Balochistan, 12 from Sindh, five from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

Prime Minister's Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq acknowledged the spread of the virus across the country but noted that a strategy has been developed to eradicate the crippling disease by June 2025.

The Pakistan Polio Programme has planned a new nationwide vaccination campaign from October 28 to immunise more than 45 million children under the age of five, the report said.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic, according to the World Health Organisation.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 20 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

