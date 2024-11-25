Business Standard
Home / World News / TIPS Music partners with TikTok to promote its library to global audience

TIPS Music partners with TikTok to promote its library to global audience

With this agreement, a catalogue of over 31,000 songs of TIPS Music (earlier known as Tips Industries) could be accessed through TikTok's platform

TikTok

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TIPS Music, one of India's leading music labels, on Monday announced a strategic partnership with TikTok to promote its music library on the short-form video hosting service owned by Chinese internet firm ByteDance.

With this agreement, a catalogue of over 31,000 songs of TIPS Music (earlier known as Tips Industries) could be accessed through TikTok's platform.

"This partnership will enable music lovers, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and expatriates, to access and engage with TIPS Music's rich and diverse music collection on the popular short-form video platform," a statement said.

The agreement aims to meet the "increasing demand for Indian music among global audiences", it said, adding that this collaboration ensures TikTok users across multiple regions will have seamless access to the wide range of TIPS Music's library.

 

TIPS Music Managing Director Kumar Taurani said: "We have seen an increased consumption of Indian music globally. Several existing TikTok trends hold testament to it. This direct strategic partnership with ByteDance marks an important step in expanding the global footprint and engagement of TIPS Music."  TikTok platform has a massive audience base and this deal improves the discovery of our music, he said.

Shares of Tips Music Ltd on Monday settled 2.91 per cent higher at Rs 873.70 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

LIVE news: Creditors recover Rs 3.55 trillion till Sep under insolvency law

IPL 2025 mega auction live updates today

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: GT get Ishant Sharma for Rs 75 lakh, SRH get Unadkat for Rs 1 cr

IPO

Kalpataru, Unimech Aerospace get Sebi's nod to raise funds through IPOs

AI startup funding

GenAI startups see 3.4x funding surge in September quarter: Nasscom

Prices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Orchid Pharma to collaborate with hospital body CAHO to counter AMR

Topics : Music business TikTok

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon