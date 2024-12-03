Business Standard
Top cities for expats in 2024: Zurich, Vienna, & Auckland lead the pack

Switzerland's Zurich has earned the top spot for its outstanding public services, low crime rates and strong commitment to sustainability, followed by Vienna, Austria for its cultural vibrancy

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

In a year marked by geopolitical turmoil, economic instability, and unprecedented challenges, the desire to relocate to peaceful and stable destinations remained strong among high net-worth individuals. The rise of remote work and the digital nomad lifestyle has further fuelled interest in mobility. According to Mercer’s latest Quality of Living Report 2024, Western Europe remains the ultimate destination for expatriates seeking a high standard of living, safety, and cultural richness. 
 
The report, which ranks cities based on 39 factors — including political stability, healthcare, education, recreation, and housing — has highlighted Zurich, Switzerland, as the city with the best quality of life for expats.
 
 

Zurich takes the crown 

Zurich, the financial hub of Switzerland, has earned the top spot for its outstanding public services, low crime rates, vibrant cultural scene, and strong commitment to sustainability. Known for its picturesque lakeside setting and efficient public transportation, Zurich offers expats a high standard of living. However, its appeal comes with a catch: the cost of living in Zurich is notably high, which may pose a challenge for some.
 
Following closely behind Zurich are two other Swiss cities — Geneva at number three and Bern at number nine. Both cities share similar attributes, including strong international communities, exceptional healthcare, and beautiful natural landscapes. But Zurich’s blend of urban sophistication, public services, and environmental consciousness makes it the clear leader in Mercer’s rankings.
 

Top 10 cities with the best quality of life 

The top cities on Mercer’s list are known for their outstanding public services, livability, and expat appeal. These destinations are ranked not just for their high living standards but also for offering a balance between urban amenities and green spaces.
1. Zurich, Switzerland

2. Vienna, Austria
3. Geneva, Switzerland
4. Copenhagen, Denmark
5. Auckland, New Zealand
6. Amsterdam, Netherlands
7. Frankfurt, Germany
7. Vancouver, Canada
9. Bern, Switzerland
10. Basel, Switzerland
 

Rise of digital nomads and changing relocation landscape 

Mercer’s analysis has been particularly insightful regarding the rise of digital nomads. As more workers embrace the flexibility of remote work, cities that offer a balance between affordable living and high quality of life are becoming even more desirable. Mercer’s Global Mobility Leader Yvonne Traber mentions, “In an era of digital nomads and flexible working, Mercer’s data shows that the most desirable destinations are those that blend a high quality of life and an affordable cost of living.”
 
This shift in work patterns presents a challenge for organisations and individuals when choosing relocation destinations, investment opportunities, and managing talent. Cities like Los Angeles, which saw a remarkable 26-place rise in the rankings due to improvements in crime, air quality, and internet access, exemplify this trend.
 

Mercer’s global quality of living rankings: Asia and the Americas 

While Western Europe dominates, there are notable shifts in other parts of the world. Singapore, the highest-ranked Asian city, dropped one place to 30th, while Hong Kong saw a dramatic fall to 76th due to ongoing political instability and rising living costs.
 
In the United States, Boston (32nd) is the highest-ranked city, surpassing New York (45th). London climbed to 40th, while Edinburgh and Glasgow ranked at 50th and 53rd, respectively. Sydney saw a slight decline, falling three places to 12th, with Melbourne and Canberra ranking 20th and 29th.
 

The bottom of the rankings: Cities struggling with quality of life 

At the opposite end of the spectrum, cities suffering from political instability, lack of infrastructure, and ongoing conflict have ranked at the bottom of Mercer’s list. These cities highlight the challenges of daily life in regions suffering from prolonged instability:
 
241. Khartoum, Sudan
240. Baghdad, Iraq
239. Bangui, Central African Republic
238. Sanaa, Yemen
237. Port-Au-Prince, Haiti
236. N'Djamena, Chad
235. Damascus, Syria
234. Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo
233. Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
232. Tripoli, Libya
 
These cities’ struggles with infrastructure, safety, and basic services make them some of the least attractive destinations for expats and digital nomads.
 

Top cities for expats in 2024 

As global conditions continue to evolve, Mercer’s Quality of Living Report 2024 offers valuable insights for anyone considering a relocation. Whether you’re drawn to Zurich’s stunning landscapes, the cultural vibrancy of Vienna, or the eco-friendly lifestyle in Copenhagen, the cities at the top of Mercer’s list provide a glimpse into the future of urban living. These cities not only offer high standards of living but also reflect the desires of modern-day expats who prioritise safety, sustainability, and quality of life.
 
For those seeking a fresh start, the decision of where to relocate has never been more informed. With Mercer’s report, it’s easier than ever to choose a destination that aligns with both personal and professional goals in this era of flexible working and global mobility.

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

