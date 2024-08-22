Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Top Democratic leaders attack Trump, say his policies will divide America

Top Democratic leaders attack Trump, say his policies will divide America

Bill Clinton in his address to the Democratic National Convention said Trump, a paragon of consistency, is dividing, blaming, and belittling

Donald Trump, Trump

Democrats used their national convention in Chicago on Wednesday to cast the former president as an existential danger. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chicago
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Top Democratic leaders have hammered Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump for being an agent of chaos and that his failed policies would take America backwards.
Democrats used their national convention in Chicago on Wednesday to cast the former president as an existential danger and project Vice President Kamala Harris as the best person to lead the nation.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Harris, 59, will take on former president Trump, 78, in the November 5 election.
Former president Bill Clinton in his address to the Democratic National Convention said Trump - a paragon of consistency - is dividing, blaming, and belittling.
He creates and curates chaos. It's showmanship, but it's not leadership, he said. On the other hand, he said Harris is the only candidate in this race with the vision, the experience, the temperament and the will.
Now, how does Donald Trump use his voice? Mostly to talk about himself, his vengeance, vendettas, complaints, and conspiracies. The next time you hear him, don't count the lies-count the I's. He's like the tenor warming up before the opera: me, me, me, me. Kamala Harris is focused on you, Clinton said.

More From This Section

US flag, US, united states

America faces many elevated threats 'all at once', says FBI director

Google

Google to help build cyber protection software for Australian infra

PwC

PwC expects Chinese govt to hand down six-month ban for Evergrande audit

Democratic National Convention, DNC, Bill Clinton, Tim Walz. Kamala Harris

Tim Walz, Bill Clinton headline DNC day 3, focus on 'fight for freedoms'

Big Tech, artificial intelligence, California AI bill

Why does Big Tech oppose California AI bill if it wants it to be regulated?

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries alleged that Trump was the mastermind of the Republican tax scam, where 83 per cent of the benefits went to the wealthiest one per cent in America.
Trump failed our country during the Covid-19 pandemic. Trump is a chaos agent who is focused on himself, not the American people. Trump tried to destroy our democracy by lying about the election and inciting a violent mob to attack the Capitol, he said.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said January 6th was a perilous moment for the American democracy.
Never before had a president of the United States so brazenly assaulted the bedrock of our democracy, so gleefully embraced political violence, so willfully betrayed his oath of office, she said.
Let us not forget who assaulted democracy on January 6. He (Trump) did. But let us not forget who saved democracy that day. We did, Pelosi said. Senator Chris Coons said hate and division are the oxygen of Trump.
Trump and J D Vance need it to survive in politics. People are saying they are weird. And they are weird. And even worse, they are weak, he alleged.
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker said Trump betrays the ideals of America.
He viciously attacks Democrats and Republicans. His put-downs know no shame: John McCain's military service, Nikki Haley's heritage. Women. People with disabilities. Trans people. Our veterans, he said.
His is the politics of smear and fear, not inspiration and elevation. He speaks more of American carnage than American compassion, But in America, you can't lead the people if you don't love the people. Our nominees Kamala Harris and Tim Walz bring joy...They're the living dreams of their ancestors, Booker said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump holds his first outdoor rally since last month's assassination bid

Tim Walz, Tim, Walz

Here's what you need to know about Kamala Harris' VP pick Tim Walz

Modi, Narendra Modi

News updates: PM Modi to visit Ukraine on Aug 23 to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Favourable views of Harris have risen this summer heading into DNC: Polls

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Several activists expected in Chicago DNC to call for Gaza ceasefire

Topics : Donald Trump America US presidential election US Presidential poll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon