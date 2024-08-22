Tim Walz, Bill Clinton headline DNC day 3, focus on 'fight for freedoms'

Many Americans had never heard of Walz until Harris chose him to join her ticket | Image credit: X

Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton are headlining the Democratic National Convention's third day on Wednesday, as the party hopes to build on the momentum that Kamala Harris has brought since joining the race a month ago. Walz, the Minnesota governor who has become known among supporters as a folksy, Midwestern teacher, football coach and dad, will introduce himself to the rest of the country. He's also become the target of Republican criticism over how he's portrayed his National Guard service and his personal story. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Organizers have dubbed Wednesday night a fight for our freedoms," with the programming expected to focus on abortion access and other rights that Democrats want to center in their campaign against Republican nominee Donald Trump. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries will speak along with everyday Americans whom convention organizers describe as people who will argue their freedoms hinge on the result of the upcoming election.

I think the vice president is a stronger messenger to our base, and a big part of this election is motivating our base to turn out in higher numbers, said Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of the nonprofit Reproductive Freedom for All, who will speak Wednesday.

Walz will also be joined by Clinton, the nation's 42nd president and a veteran of the political convention speech.

Wednesday's program also includes two governors, Wes Moore of Maryland and Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, and several Democratic senators: Cory Booker of New Jersey, Chris Murphy of Connecticut, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

- Coach Walz' takes the stage -



Many Americans had never heard of Walz until Harris chose him to join her ticket. In his first weeks of campaigning, he's charmed supporters with his background as a teacher and football coach and helped to balance Harris' coastal background as a cultural representative of Midwestern states whose voters she needs this fall.

But Walz also has faced scrutiny, including questions about embellishing his background. His wife this week clarified that she did not undergo in vitro fertilization, as Walz has repeatedly claimed, but used other fertility treatments. Republicans also have criticized Walz for a 2018 comment he made about carrying weapons in war. Though he served in the National Guard for 24 years, he did not deploy to a war zone.

Still, polling data shows that despite early hiccups, Walz has had a smoother launch as Harris' running mate than Republican JD Vance, Trump's pick for vice president.

About one-third of U.S. adults (36 per cent) have a favorable view of Walz, while about one-quarter (27 per cent) have a positive opinion of Vance, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Significantly more adults also have an unfavorable view of Vance than Walz, 44 per cent to 25 per cent.

Walz will use his primetime address to speak in depth about his time growing up in Nebraska, his National Guard service, his work as a teacher and coach and his time in Congress before he was elected governor two years ago. Ahead of his appearance on stage, John Legend is set to perform a tribute to Prince, who hails form Minnesota and whose work Walz routinely celebrates.

- Moving on from an exuberant Tuesday -



The week in Chicago's United Center normally home to the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks has been a balancing act for Harris and other Democrats. They want to harness the exuberance that has swept over their party since President Joe Biden stepped aside, while also making clear to their supporters that the election will be a fierce fight.

It might be hard, however, to match the energy of the convention's Tuesday night session, which toggled between lighthearted celebration and more serious warnings. A symbolic roll call vote turned into a dance party, featuring surprise musical acts like Lil Jon, who performed Turn Down for What, his song with DJ Snake.

But former President Barack Obama also conveyed a more sober message in his keynote speech after the roll call, saying, Make no mistake, it will be a fight.

So much is on the line in this election, Harris said Tuesday in Milwaukee, where she spoke at a professional basketball arena in battleground Wisconsin as the convention continued 90 miles away in Chicago. And understand, this not 2016 or 2020. The stakes are higher.

Harris is in Chicago, but doesn't plan to head to the United Center to watch Walz's speech in person.