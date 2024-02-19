Sensex (    %)
                        
Toyota Industries faces crackdown for engine emissions cheating: Report

"The regulator will weigh the severity of the misconduct before deciding whether to do the same for engines used in Land Cruiser vehicles and HiAce vans," the report said

The company reported to the ministry in January that it had engaged in misconduct that included tampering with performance test data for multiple forklift and automobile engine models, Nikkei added | Photo: Bloomberg

Japan's transport ministry is preparing action against one of Toyota Motor Corp's largest units for cheating engine emissions tests, including possibly withdrawing certification for some engine types, news agency Nikkei reported on Monday.
 
The ministry will order Toyota Industries, the world's largest manufacturer of forklift trucks, to take steps to prevent a "recurrence of the misconduct", the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
Toyota did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comments.
 
Toyota Industries, which also makes cars, textiles and electronics, may lose certification for an excavator engine, the report said.
The ministry appears to be preparing similar action over two forklift engine models, it added.
 
"The regulator will weigh the severity of the misconduct before deciding whether to do the same for engines used in Land Cruiser vehicles and HiAce vans," the report said.
 
The company reported to the ministry in January that it had engaged in misconduct that included tampering with performance test data for multiple forklift and automobile engine models, Nikkei added.

Topics : Toyota automobile manufacturer automobile industry

