Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 06:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump adds 10% import tax on Canada for not pulling anti-tariff ad sooner

Trump adds 10% import tax on Canada for not pulling anti-tariff ad sooner

The ad used the words of former President Ronald Reagan to criticise US tariffs, angering Trump who said he would end trade talks with Canada

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

AP Aboard Air Force One
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 6:16 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he plans to hike tariffs on imports of Canadian goods by an extra 10 per cent because of an anti-tariff television ad aired by the province of Ontario.

The ad used the words of former President Ronald Reagan to criticise US tariffs, angering Trump who said he would end trade talks with Canada. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he would pull the ad after the weekend, and it ran Friday night during the first game of the World Series.

Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform as he flew aboard Air Force One to Malaysia.

 

"Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now.

It was not immediately clear when the 10% hike would come into effect, nor whether it would apply to all Canadian goods.

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

'I got it done': Trump repeats claim of brokering India-Pakistan ceasefire

Xi Jinping, left, and Donald Trump in 2017

US, China move to defuse trade tensions ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Sanae Takaichi, Japan PM

Japan's new PM faces foreign policy tests with Trump and regional summits

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump to sign critical minerals deals on Asia trip to raise pressure on Xi

european central bank, EU, European Union, ECB

Europe struggles to avoid being sidelined by Trump's world-shaping plans

Canada's economy has been hit hard by Trump's tariffs, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has been trying to work with Trump to lower them. More than three-quarters of Canadian exports go to the US, and nearly $3.6 billion Canadian ($2.7 billion US) worth of goods and services cross the border daily.

Many Canadian products have been hit with a 35% tariff, while steel and aluminum face rates of 50%. Energy products have a lower rate of 10%, while other goods covered by the US-Canada-Mexico Agreement are exempt. That trade agreement is slated for review. Trump negotiated the deal in his first term, but has since soured on it.

Trump and Carney will both attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Malaysia. But Trump told reporters traveling with him that he had no intention of meeting Carney there.

Trump said the ad misrepresented the position of Reagan, a two-term president and a beloved figure in the Republican Party. But Reagan was wary of tariffs and used much of the 1987 address featured in Ontario's ad spelling out the case against tariffs.

Trump has complained the ad was aimed at influencing the US Supreme Court ahead of arguments scheduled for next month that could decide whether Trump has the power to impose his sweeping tariffs, a key part of his economic strategy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shooting, Gun

Shooting in North Carolina kills 2, critically injures several others

California crash

Florida truck crash sparks SC battle over immigrant driver licences

russia, ukraine, drone attack, airstrike

At least 3 killed, 17 injured after Russia's overnight strikes on Ukraine

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin brings laws to grapple with Russia's shrinking, aging population

China Taiwan

Taiwan records 9 Chinese sorties, 4 naval vessels around its territory

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs trump tariff Canada US-Canada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 6:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon