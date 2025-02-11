Trump admin will keep 'ideological bias' out of AI: Vance at Paris summit

US Vice President JD Vance addressed a Paris summit on artificial intelligence, stating that the Trump administration will “ensure that AI systems developed in America are free from ideological bias” and that the US would “never restrict our citizens’ right to free speech.”
During his speech on Tuesday, Vance also emphasised his opposition to “excessive regulation” of the rapidly expanding AI industry, warning world leaders, tech executives, and researchers that such measures would stifle the “transformative industry.”
“Now, at this moment, we face the extraordinary prospect of a new industrial revolution, one on par with the invention of the steam engine,’' Vance said, adding, ‘’But it will never come to pass. If overregulation deters innovators from taking the risks necessary to advance the ball.’'
His remarks reflected a sharp contrast to Europe’s regulatory-driven approach to AI governance. While the European Union (EU) is moving forward with the AI Act, one of the world’s most comprehensive regulatory frameworks, the Trump administration remains committed to a hands-off strategy designed to foster innovation and global leadership in AI.
Global power struggle over AI
The Paris summit has drawn world leaders, top executives, and policymakers into heated discussions on AI’s role in security, economics, and governance. The event has highlighted a three-way race for AI dominance:
- The US, under President Donald Trump, champions a hands-off, pro-innovation strategy.
- Europe seeks tighter regulations while ramping up public investment in AI.
- China is expanding its AI capabilities through state-backed tech giants, pushing for global influence in AI standard-setting.
Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing’s presence at the summit demonstrates Beijing’s growing stake in shaping international AI policies. Meanwhile, Vance’s attendance signals America’s resistance to what he views as overreach in AI governance.
Vance has been a vocal critic of European digital policies, particularly regarding content moderation. He has even suggested that the US should reconsider its Nato commitments if European governments impose restrictions on Elon Musk’s social media platform, X.
Musk and AI power struggles
Beyond diplomatic negotiations, AI’s corporate power struggles are escalating. A consortium led by Elon Musk—who now heads Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—has made a staggering $97.4 billion bid to acquire the nonprofit behind OpenAI. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who is also attending the summit, quickly rejected the offer on X.
Meanwhile, tensions between the US and China on AI continue to mount. In Beijing, officials condemned Western efforts to limit access to AI tools, while Chinese tech firm DeepSeek’s latest AI chatbot has prompted US lawmakers to call for restrictions on its use due to national security concerns. China has been pushing open-source AI as a means to democratise access and counter American tech dominance.