US tariffs will not go unanswered: EU chief vows tough countermeasures

US tariffs will not go unanswered: EU chief vows tough countermeasures

Tariffs are taxes bad for business, worse for consumers, von der Leyen said. Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures

The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests, von der Leyen said in a statement in reaction to US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum the previous day. | File Photo: PTI

AP Brussels
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen vowed on Tuesday that US tariffs on steel and aluminum will not go unanswered, adding that they will trigger tough countermeasures from the 27-nation bloc.

The EU will act to safeguard its economic interests, von der Leyen said in a statement in reaction to US President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum the previous day. 

Tariffs are taxes bad for business, worse for consumers, von der Leyen said. Unjustified tariffs on the EU will not go unanswered they will trigger firm and proportionate countermeasures. 

 

In Germany, home to the EU's largest economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told parliament that if the US leaves us no other choice, then the European Union will react united, adding that "ultimately, trade wars always cost both sides prosperity.

Trump is hitting foreign steel and aluminum with a 25 per cent tax in the hope that they will give local producers relief from intense global competition, allowing them to charge higher prices. He imposed similar tariffs during his first presidency but the move damaged relations with key US allies and drove up costs for downstream" manufacturers that buy steel and aluminum.

EU Commission vice-president Maro efcovic said Tuesday that the tariffs are "economically counterproductive, especially given the deeply integrated production chains established through our extensive transatlantic trade and investment ties.

We will protect our workers, businesses and consumers," efcovic said, but added that it is not our preferred scenario. We remain committed to constructive dialog. We stand ready for negotiations and to find mutually beneficial solutions where possible.

There is a lot at stake for both sides, he told the EU legislature.

Donald Trump US tariff hikes European Union

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 3:28 PM IST

